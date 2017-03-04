College Baseball Daily

Alabama defeat Louisiana Monroe 4-3 in Walkoff Fashion

Conference USA, SEC
02-26-17 MBB vs ULM
Alabama’s Cody Henry (9)
Photo by Paulo Viteri
The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a 4-3 victory over Louisiana Monroe as Hunter Alexander drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Here are some of the best pics from Alabama Media Relations.
