Alabama defeat Louisiana Monroe 4-3 in Walkoff Fashion

02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Cobie Vance (1) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Cobie Vance (1) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Nick Eicholtz (29) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Nick Eicholtz (29) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Nick Eicholtz (29) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Nick Eicholtz (29) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Chandler Avant (5) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Chandler Avant (5) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Hunter Alexander (22) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Hunter Alexander (22) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Connor Short (11) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Connor Short (11) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Cody Henry (9) Photo by Paulo Viteri 02-26-17 MBB vs ULM Alabama’s Cody Henry (9) Photo by Paulo Viteri

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a 4-3 victory over Louisiana Monroe as Hunter Alexander drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Here are some of the best pics from Alabama Media Relations.