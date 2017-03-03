College Baseball Daily

San Francisco Closer Takes Mound to Honor Late Mother

San Francisco closer Joey Carney lost his mother this past June after a long battle with end stage liver disease. Joey ended up donating a piece of his liver to his mother which was originally a success but complications arose and nearly four weeks later she passed away. You can check out the video story from NBCBayArea below on him.

