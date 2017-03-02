URI continues Facility Improvements

KINGSTON, R.I. – Phase One of the Bill Beck Field Enhancement Project was completed last week, with the installation of new protective netting behind home plate. The new netting was the final part of the project’s first phase, which was was funded privately, through fundraised dollars and donations in kind.



Thanks to the contributions of numerous donors, alumni and friends of the program, the Rams exceeded their initial fundraising goal of $45,000, which was needed to complete Phase Two. In doing so, they also secured a $15,000 gift – pledged by an anonymous alumni – to fund the project’s third phase.

Phases Two and Three, detailed below, are expected to be completed prior to URI’s home opener versus Saint Louis on March 31.

Upon the completion of Phase Three, URI will look to install a new press box that features an ungraded media area, as well as spectator viewing decks and an alumni suite. Continued support and fundraising efforts will allow the Rams to move forward with these additional enhancements.

Bill Beck Field Enhancement Project – Phase Two ($30,000)

Phase Two will focus mainly on the spectator seating area while also continuing to enhance the overall aesthetics of the facility. Versa-Lok walls will be constructed to provide tiered spectator seating between both dugouts and the current set of bleachers behind home plate. Artificial grass will line the seating area, lessening the need for frequent landscaping and maintenance while also eliminating the concern of muddy conditions resulting from melting snow and/or spring showers.

The backstop area will be wrapped in a thin stone veneer, providing a finished look to the concrete backstop that currently exists. Additionally, five arborvitae trees will be installed in the batter’s eye behind the centerfield wall, replacing some of the current trees to create a more uniform look.

Bill Beck Field Enhancement Project – Phase Three ($15,000)

Initially, the project’s third and final phase was going to focus on adding another Versa-Lok tiered seating wall with artificial grass surface, between the first base dugout and home bullpen. However, the focus has shifted toward enhancing the spectator area directly behind the backstop instead. The current bleachers will be replaced with a new, larger set of bleachers, which will feature a protective windscreen along the sides.

Individuals who make gifts of $1,000 or more will have the opportunity to engrave a stone along the new walkway at the entrance of Bill Beck Field.

For additional information on various levels of giving and ways to get involved, please contact Nick Narodowy (nnarodowy@uri.edu/401-874-2389) or Garrett Waller (gwaller@uri.edu/401-874-5287) in the Rhode Island Athletics Development office.

Those looking to give online may do so by clicking here. Select Baseball (Ram Slam) for your gift designation and enter “Bill Beck Field Enhancement Project” in the box labeled “other fund”.