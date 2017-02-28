Five Richmond Baseball Players Suspended for Fantasy Football

Five Richmond baseball players have been suspended for participating in a Fantasy Football league. The school announced on Feb. 17th that the five players had committed to secondary violations and will be eligible once they complete the NCAA reinstatement process.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the violations were participation in a fantasy football league citing unnamed sources. In the state of Virginia, fantasy football is legal and regulated by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services but the NCAA considers fantasy sports contests with an entry fee to be a form of sports wagering thus off-limit for student-athletes.

You can check out the full Richmond Times-Dispatch report by clicking here.

.