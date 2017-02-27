CBD Photos of the Week for Feb. 27th

2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines infielder Michael Brdar (9) Michigan Wolverines infielder Drew Lugbauer (17) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Benito Santiago – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Al Molina – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Matthew Dyer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kyle Fiala – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Christian Koss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos David Peterson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kyle Fiala – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Matt Mercer threw a solid 7 innings, striking out 7, walking 0 and give up only 3 hits for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dom Thornton celebrates with Pete Derkay and Brodie Leftridge after Southall’s RBI single capping off a 5 run third inning for the Volunteers – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the best pics from the previous week of College Baseball from our team of photographers across the country.