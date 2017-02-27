College Baseball Daily

CBD Photos of the Week for Feb. 27th

CBD Photo Gallery
Dom Thornton celebrates with Pete Derkay and Brodie Leftridge after Southall’s RBI single capping off a 5 run third inning for the Volunteers – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the best pics from the previous week of College Baseball from our team of photographers across the country.

2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines infielder Michael Brdar (9) Michigan Wolverines infielder Drew Lugbauer (17) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
Benito Santiago – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Al Molina – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matthew Dyer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Fiala – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Christian Koss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Peterson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Fiala – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matt Mercer threw a solid 7 innings, striking out 7, walking 0 and give up only 3 hits for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
