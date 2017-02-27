CBD Photo Gallery: Michigan defeats Santa Clara 10-3

2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Michigan Wolverines infielder Michael Brdar (9)
Michigan Wolverines infielder Drew Lugbauer (17)
Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
Michigan picked up a 10-3 on Sunday over Santa Clara to sweep through the Jack Gifford Tournament. Here are the best pics of the game. The full gallery will be posted soon here
.
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Santa Clara Broncos outfielder Andre Nnebe (33) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Santa Clara Broncos first baseman Jake Brodt (30) Michigan Wolverines infielder Jake Bivens (18) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines infielder Ako Thomas (4) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines pitcher Michael Hendrickson (30) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Santa Clara Broncos pitcher Grant Nechak (55) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines infielder Michael Brdar (9) Michigan Wolverines infielder Drew Lugbauer (17) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Santa Clara Broncos pitcher Brandon Buckley (39) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines pitcher Jayce Vancena (20) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Michigan Wolverines pitcher Tommy Henry (47) Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily