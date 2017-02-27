2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll (Feb. 27th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

TCU (preseason No. 1) opened the regular-season poll at No. 1 and also holds the top spot in the Feb. 27 survey. The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

The current survey has representation by eight different conferences (11 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to www.ncbwa.com.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (FEB. 27)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. TCU Big 12 6-1 1

2. Florida SEC 6-1 2

3. LSU SEC 7-1 3

4. Oregon State Pac-12 7-1 5

5. Florida State ACC 5-2 4

6. Louisville ACC 7-0 8

7. South Carolina SEC 5-3 6

8. North Carolina ACC 7-0 9

9. Arizona Pac-12 8-0 12

10. Virginia ACC 7-0 13

11. Texas Tech Big 12 8-1 18

12. Texas A&M SEC 6-1 15

13. Ole Miss SEC 7-0 21

14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 4-3 11

15. Vanderbilt SEC 4-3 7

16. Stanford Pac-12 5-2 22

17. Clemson ACC 5-2 20

18. St. John’s Big East 7-0 –

19. Georgia Tech ACC 6-1 25

20. Arkansas SEC 6-0 –

21. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 4-4 19

22. Houston AAC 5-2 29

23. Oklahoma Big 12 8-1 –

24. Utah Pac-12 5-2 –

25. Mississippi State SEC 6-3 27

26. UCF AAC 7-0 –

27. Texas Big 12 5-3 –

28. Washington Pac-12 4-3 24

29. UC Santa Barbara Big West 4-3 –

30. Oklahoma State Big 12 4-3 30

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Bethune-Cookman, Dallas Baptist, East Carolina, Kansas State, Kent State, James Madison, Louisiana-Lafayette, Long Beach State, Louisiana Tech, Mercer, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, N.C. State, New Mexico, Oral Roberts, Rice, Sacramento State, San Diego, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, UAB, UC Riverside, UCLA, UNCW, USF, USC, Wichita State, Wright State.

Dropped out: N.C. State (10), Alabama (14), Louisiana-Lafayette (16), Miami (Fla.) (17), UNCW (23), Rice (26), UCLA (28).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 6, Big 12 5, Pac-12 5, Big West 2, American Athletic 2, C-USA 1, Sun Belt 1.