San Diego Defeats Oregon 7-2 on Saturday Night

Roman Garcia, Morgan Mccullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

San Diego defeated Oregon 7-2 on Saturday evening. Here are the best pictures from the game.

Morgan McCullough scores – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Stringer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Riley Adams – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Stringer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Hunter Mercado-Hood, Tim Susnara – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Slade Heggen, watches Bewley’s home-run fly over the fence – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brhet Bewley – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colton Waltner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Aidan Stinnett, Morgan Mccullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Patzlaff, Paul Kunst – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chris Murphy – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Patzlaff – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Kasser, Colton Waltner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Bennett – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Roman Garcia, Morgan Mccullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
