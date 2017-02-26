College Baseball Daily

Tennessee Comes Out On Top 10-9 In Back And Forth Battle With UC Irvine

Big West, CBD Photo Gallery, SEC
Benito Santiago – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Tennessee Volunteers picked up a 10-9 victory over UC-Irvine on Sunday afternoon to finish their California trip a perfect 4-0. You can check out the best pics from the game below.

Dom Thornton flies into 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dom Thornton celebrates with Pete Derkay and Brodie Leftridge after Southall’s RBI single capping off a 5 run third inning for the Volunteers – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Parker Coss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter is force out by Reggie Southall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jordan Rodgers is forced at 2nd by Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Pete Derkay is forced by Christian Koss at 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Garrett Stallings picked up the win. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Reggie Southall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adam Alcantara crashes into the wall, but is unable to hag onto the ball on Ammons’s 4th inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adrian Damla forces Dom Thornton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Home Plate Unpire, Bill Barnes, writes up the Irvine dugout for unsportsmanlike conduct – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dom Thornton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Irvine’s left fielder, Cole Kreuter, dives, but ends up short on Ammons’s 8th inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Benito Santiago races out of the dugout after Southhall’s walk off single for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Benito Santiago hugs Reggie Southall celebrating his walk off winning hit – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Benito Santiago – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
