Tennessee Comes Out On Top 10-9 In Back And Forth Battle With UC Irvine

Dom Thornton flies into 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dom Thornton celebrates with Pete Derkay and Brodie Leftridge after Southall’s RBI single capping off a 5 run third inning for the Volunteers – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Parker Coss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Kreuter is force out by Reggie Southall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jordan Rodgers is forced at 2nd by Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Pete Derkay is forced by Christian Koss at 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Garrett Stallings picked up the win. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Reggie Southall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Adam Alcantara crashes into the wall, but is unable to hag onto the ball on Ammons’s 4th inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Adrian Damla forces Dom Thornton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Home Plate Unpire, Bill Barnes, writes up the Irvine dugout for unsportsmanlike conduct – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dom Thornton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Irvine’s left fielder, Cole Kreuter, dives, but ends up short on Ammons’s 8th inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Benito Santiago races out of the dugout after Southhall’s walk off single for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Benito Santiago hugs Reggie Southall celebrating his walk off winning hit – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Benito Santiago – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Tennessee Volunteers picked up a 10-9 victory over UC-Irvine on Sunday afternoon to finish their California trip a perfect 4-0. You can check out the best pics from the game below.