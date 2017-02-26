SEC Strikeout: Feb. 25

By Jeffrey Griffin

Strike One: Poche’ almost gets ‘no-no’ number two

(5) LSU senior lefty Jared Poche’ pitched eight innings without allowing a hit in the Tigers 14-0 win over Maryland Saturday. Poche’ dominated the Terrapins lineup and allowed just four base runners over eight innings. Poche’ and senior right-hander Russell Reynolds combined efforts to complete the one-hit shut out.

Strike Two: Hogs use big inning for second-straight day

Arkansas used an eight-run third inning to grab a series win over Bryant Saturday with a 13-7 win. The eight-run explosion in the third comes just one day after the Razorbacks used a 10-run sixth inning to defeat Bryant 11-8 in Friday’s game. Arkansas will try to earn a series sweep against Bryant at Baum Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Strike Three: Florida pitching shuts out Hurricanes…again

(2) Florida secured a series-win over (21) Miami with a 2-0 win over the Hurricanes Saturday. The Gators pitching staff refused to allow the Hurricanes to score for the second-straight game. Florida sophomore Brady Singer earned his second victory and struck out 11 Miami hitters over 7.2 innings. Senior right-hander Frank Rubio shut down any Miami hopes for a comeback, notching his second save of the season and the series.