SEC Strikeout: Feb. 24

The (2) Florida Gators outlasted the (21) Miami Hurricanes Friday night, 1-0. Gators pitcher Alex Faedo threw 8.2 scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits to a strong Miami lineup. Faedo struck out eight batters on his way to the win, and Kevin O’Sullivan now has 400 wins under his belt as a manager.

Strike Two: Friday night blemishes

Only two teams from the SEC lost Friday night games. Alabama fell to Oral Roberts 6-3, and (7) Vanderbilt lost to Illinois-Chicago 5-3 in 10 innings.

Strike Three: Clarke Schmidt ties career high for strikeouts

South Carolina junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 11 Wright State hitters. This ties Schmidt’s best total of his collegiate career. He last struck out 11 batters March 18, 2016 against Arkansas. The Gamecocks defeated Wright State, 4-3.