Oregon Comes Out On Top 1-0 In Pitchers Dual Against Seton Hall

Matt Mercer threw a solid 7 innings, striking out 7, walking 0 and give up only 3 hits for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cullen Dana allowed only 1 unearned run in 6.1 innings for the loss. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
George Horton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Al Molina applies the tag to A.J. Balta attempting to steel 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matthew Dyer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jackson Martin flies into 2nd as Morgan Mccullough waits for the throw – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cullen Dana lobs the ball to first ahead of Daniel Patzlaff, – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Patzlaff – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
A.J. Balta – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mikael-Ali Mogues saves a wild throw – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Bennett makes a game saving catch in center field – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matthew Dyer is out at 2nd as Al Molina fields the throw to turn a double play. McCullough was called out at first on interference on Dyer’s slide. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Testani cones in the 6th with the bases loaded and 2 out only to walk the winning run in – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matthew Dyer walks home from 3rd on a walk to Kasser. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jackson Martin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
