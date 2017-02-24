College Baseball Daily

Oregon Ducks outmuscles UCI 11-5 in the Tony Gwynn Classic

Big West, CBD Photo Gallery, Pac-12
The Oregon Ducks defeated the UC-Irvine Anteaters 11-5 in each team’s opening game as part of the Tony Gwynn Classic. Here are the best pictures.

David Peterson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keston Hiura – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
AJ Balta slides into second as Christian Koss fields the ball. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Christian Koss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Spencer Steer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Spencer Steer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Morgan Mccullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Morgan Mccullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Patzlaff – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Evan Cassolato – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adam Alcantara – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Spencer Steer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Oregon hit 3 home runs against UCI pitching. Evan Cassolato watches Spencer Steer’s ball leave the park in the top of the 7th – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Morgan McCullough – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
