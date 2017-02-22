College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

Fullerton defeats South Korea NC Dino’s In Midweek Exhibition

Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

JT McLellan – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal State Fullerton hosted South Korea’s NC Dino’s on Tuesday evening in an international exhibition. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Joe Wills – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kwon, Hui Dong – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ruben Cardenas went 3-4 including a solo home run in the 4th – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chang Min Mo – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Erik Cha – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jeff Manship – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
JT McLellan – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
H. Jang – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ruben Cardenas – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
JT McLellan – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jun Wan Kim – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme