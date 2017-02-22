CBD Photos of the Week (Feb. 21st)

Paul Kunst – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos 2/17/17: USF BASE vs N. Colorado at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26), Northern Colorado infielder Brett Minnick (32) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Athletics Dutton Elske fields a bunt – Photo by Mark Alexander, BHEphotos Duke Kinamon underhands the ball to Winaker at first. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba tags out Daniel Lopez attempting to steal 2nd – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos Jeren Kendall triples to center – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Sunday, February 19, 2017; Northboro, MA; Central Connecticut St. outfielder Ken Wright (32) drops his bat during the Blue Devils 3-2 victory over the Crusaders in each team’s season opener at the New England Baseball Complex. Sunday, February 19, 2017; Northboro, MA; A Central Connecticut St. players looks on during the Blue Devils 3-2 victory over the Crusaders in each team’s season opener at the New England Baseball Complex.

After a hectic first week of College Baseball, the staff of photographers from CBD have put together their ten favorite pics from the weekend. You can check out the best pics below.