Alabama Baseball Drafts Jack Plowman through Team IMPACT Program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Greg Goff and the Alabama baseball program officially drafted Jack Plowman through the Team IMPACT Program, Goff announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Plowman, a nine-year old, comes to the Crimson Tide program from Gordo, Ala. Jack was joined at draft day by his parents, Chrissy and Heath, along with his grandfather and grandmother, Dennis and Teresa Plowman, and his other grandparents, Harry and Julieta Labhart. He was officially added to the Alabama roster following his signature on the contract provided to him and his family by Goff. An avid baseball fan, Plowman was assigned No. 3 by the team, as it is his lifetime number since he began playing baseball at the age of three.

“It’s a great day to have Jack here with our players, and thank you so much for making this such a special day for all of us,” said Goff at the introductory press conference. “Mostly today puts things in perspective for where we are and what we want to do. Today we are starting a relationship that is going to last a lifetime. This is just the beginning of something very special. We’re going to be with Jack all the way through this process, and you, Jack, just got 35 brothers.”

Following his official signing and number assignment, Jack was walked to the field to watch his new teammates take batting practice. After some time at the cages, the Tide’s newest signee was escorted to the locker room by the Alabama coaching staff, where he was issued his own personal locker. The current members of the Crimson Tide welcomed the draftee with smiles and high-fives before showing him all of his new Alabama gear.

Once Jack was outfitted in his new threads, he moved to the player’s lounge, where he challenged one of his teammates to a game of Madden. Thirty minutes later the entire team, including Jack and his family, began their pregame meal before game preparations started. Jack is scheduled to throw out a first pitch tonight to cap off his magical day with the Crimson Tide baseball team.

“This is absolutely amazing,” said Jack’s mother, Chrissy. “He’s been a little bit down because he’s not playing ball this year because of the cancer, so when he heard about this it lifted him high up. It’s been amazing to see how excited he has been to come see everybody today. It really has been wonderful.”

In November of 2016, Jack was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma and started treatment for the disease immediately. As of this month, Jack has reached the halfway mark in his chemotherapy treatments and will have surgery on Thursday, Feb. 23, to remove his tumor. He will then continue chemotherapy for another six months and potentially radiation.

As of today, Jack has officially become a member of the Crimson Tide roster, and the Plowman family is now forever a part of the Alabama baseball family.