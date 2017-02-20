College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

Vanderbilt Takes 2 Out of 3 From USD In Season Opener

General CBB News
Comments
Vanderbilt Manager, Tim Corbin listens to pregame instructions from SUD head coach Rich Hill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Collin Snider – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sean Barry – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Will Toffey – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Connor Kaiser – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jeff Houghtby forces JJ Bleday at second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Rich Hill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ethan Paul and Alonzo Jones score on Julian Infante’s second inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jeren Kendall triples to center – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jason Delay – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
JJ Bleday – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jay Schuyler – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Riley Adams – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chris Murphy – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ro Coleman beats out a bunt for a single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ro Coleman – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Paul Kunst – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Harrison Ray advances to second on Alex Brewer’s foul out to left field – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: February 20, 2017 — 4:57 pm
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme