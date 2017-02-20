College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: Virginia Tech sweeps USC-Upstate

ACC, Atlantic Sun, CBD Photo Gallery
Virginia Tech sophomore Jack Owens lays down a sac bunt during Saturday’s game against USC-Upstate.

Here are some photos that Joe Freiday shared with us from this weekend’s three game sweep for the Virginia Tech Hokies over the USC-Upstate Spartans.

Virginia Tech LHP Packy Naughton throws a pitch on Friday during the Hokies 11-3 victory over USC-Upstate.
Redshirt Junior RHP Andrew McDonald waits to throw a pitch during the Hokies 8-2 victory over USC-Upstate.
Redshirt Junior RHP Andrew McDonald throws a pitch during the Hokies 8-2 victory over USC-Upstate.
Virginia Tech junior catcher Joe Freiday Jr blocks a ball in the dirt during Sunday’s 8-2 victory over USC Upstate.
