CBD Photo Gallery: Virginia Tech sweeps USC-Upstate

Virginia Tech LHP Packy Naughton throws a pitch on Friday during the Hokies 11-3 victory over USC-Upstate. Virginia Tech sophomore Jack Owens lays down a sac bunt during Saturday’s game against USC-Upstate. Redshirt Junior RHP Andrew McDonald waits to throw a pitch during the Hokies 8-2 victory over USC-Upstate. Redshirt Junior RHP Andrew McDonald throws a pitch during the Hokies 8-2 victory over USC-Upstate. Virginia Tech junior catcher Joe Freiday Jr blocks a ball in the dirt during Sunday’s 8-2 victory over USC Upstate.

Here are some photos that Joe Freiday shared with us from this weekend’s three game sweep for the Virginia Tech Hokies over the USC-Upstate Spartans.