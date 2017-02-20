2017 NCBWA Poll for Feb. 20th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

TCU (preseason No. 1) opened the year at No. 1 and remains there this week. The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

The current survey has representation by nine different conferences (11 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to www.ncbwa.com.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (FEB. 20)

Rk. School Conference Record Week Pvs.

1. TCU Big 12 3-0 3-0 1

2. Florida SEC 3-0 3-0 2

3. LSU SEC 3-0 3-0 3

4. Florida State ACC 2-1 2-1 4

5. Oregon State Pac-12 4-0 4-0 7

6. South Carolina SEC 2-1 2-1 5

7. Vanderbilt SEC 2-1 2-1 6

8. Louisville ACC 3-0 3-0 8

9. North Carolina ACC 3-0 3-0 12

10. N.C. State ACC 2-1 2-1 10

11. Cal State Fullerton Big West 2-1 2-1 14

12. Arizona Pac-12 4-0 4-0 16

13. Virginia ACC 3-0 3-0 19

14. Alabama SEC 2-1 2-1 –

15. Texas A&M SEC 3-0 3-0 20

16. Louisiana Sun Belt 1-1 1-1 15

17. Miami ACC 2-1 2-1 18

18. Texas Tech Big 12 3-1 3-1 17

19. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 1-3 1-3 11

20. Clemson ACC 1-2 1-2 13

21. Ole Miss SEC 3-0 3-0 27

22. Stanford Pac-12 1-2 1-2 23

23. UNC Wilmington Colonial 3-0 3-0 30

24. Washington Pac-12 2-1 2-1 26

25. Georgia Tech ACC 3-0 3-0 29

26. Rice C-USA 2-2 2-2 24

27. Mississippi State SEC 3-1 3-1 32

28. UCLA Pac-12 2-0 2-0 –

29. Houston American Athletic 3-0 3-0 34

30. Oklahoma State Big 12 1-1 1-1 22

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Abilene Christian, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Dallas Baptist, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Kent State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Marymount, Maryland, Mercer, Michigan State, Murray State, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Saint Louis, St. John’s, Sam Houston State, South Alabama, USC, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UC Santa Barbara, Utah, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, and Wright State.

Dropped out: East Carolina (9), UC Santa Barbara (21), Maryland (25), Long Beach State (28), Dallas Baptist (31), Tulane (33), Arizona State (35).

By conference: ACC 8, SEC 8, Pac-12 5, Big 12 3, Sun Belt 2, American Athletic 1, Big West 1, Colonial 1, C-USA 1.