CSUN defeats Univ of Portland 6-0 in Season Opener

Alvaro Rubalcaba tags out Daniel Lopez attempting to steal 2nd – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos

Cal State Northridge defeated Portland 6-0 on Saturday afternoon. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Andrew Weston was impressive in his first start of the season throwing 8 scoreless innings, striking out 7 – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
Grady Miller give up 3 runs in 5 inning of work for the loss – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
Portland’s Cody Hawken comes up short on a diving attempt in right field – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
Fred Smith makes the play at short in the rain- Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
Fred Smith races to 3rd – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
Kevin Riley – Photo By Mark Alexander, BHEphotos
