CBD Photo Gallery: Miami (FL) 3 Rutgers 0

ACC, Big Ten, CBD Photo Gallery
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes defeated Rutgers 3-0 on Saturday evening. Mario Terrana, a local Coral Gables photographer shared some pics from the outstanding pitching performance by the Hurricanes pitching staff which can be checked out below. 

