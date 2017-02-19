CBD Photo Gallery: Central Connecticut State 3 Holy Cross 2

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Holy Cross Crusaders faced off for each team’s season opener on Sunday afternoon in Northboro, Massachusetts at the New England Baseball Complex. The Blue Devils picked up the 3-2 victory holding off a ninth inning rally by the Crusaders. Central Connecticut State received a strong start from All-American two way player candidate Andrew Hinckley who allowed only one hit and hit one batter while striking out seven in five shutout innings. The Blue Devils were led by Terry Bowens who went 2-4 with a run scored. You can check out some of the best pictures from the game below while the entire gallery is available by clicking here.

