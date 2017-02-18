CBD Photo Gallery: Northern Colorado at San Francisco Dons

The San Francisco Dons and the Northern Colorado Bears faced off in each team’s opening game of the season. The game would be marred with rain as they were only able to get in only six innings as Northern Colorado leads the Dons 5-4. The game is currently suspended and will continue on Saturday at 11:30am. San Francisco official photographer and CBD senior photographer Chris Leung shared with us a few of her favorite shots from the day which can be seen below.

