CBD Photo Gallery: Cal State Fullerton Defeats Stanford 1-0 in Pitchers Battle

Big West
Colton Eastman strikes out 5 in 2 innings for the save – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal-State Fullerton defeated Stanford 1-0 in each team’s opening game of the 2017 season. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Connor Seabold struck out 5 in 7 innings for the win. Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kris Bubic strikes out 10 giving up 1 run on 2 hits in a losing effort – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Duke Kinamon underhands the ball to Winaker at first. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Hank LoForte scores on Dillon Persinger 6th inning single for the winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
