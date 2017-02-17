CBD Photo Gallery: Cal State Fullerton Defeats Stanford 1-0 in Pitchers Battle

Connor Seabold struck out 5 in 7 innings for the win. Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kris Bubic strikes out 10 giving up 1 run on 2 hits in a losing effort – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Duke Kinamon underhands the ball to Winaker at first. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Hank LoForte scores on Dillon Persinger 6th inning single for the winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Colton Eastman strikes out 5 in 2 innings for the save – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





Cal-State Fullerton defeated Stanford 1-0 in each team’s opening game of the 2017 season. Here are some of the best pics from the game.