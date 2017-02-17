Big South Championship to stay in Lexington, SC through 2019 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – As the 2017 college baseball season begins today, the Big South Conference formally announces an extension with the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (LCRAC) to host the Big South Baseball Championship in Lexington, S.C., through the 2019 season. Last year was the first of an original three-year agreement to play the conference tournament at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

“The Road to Omaha starts in the Town of Lexington! We are honored to have the Big South Conference extend their agreement to play the Baseball Championship at Lexington County Stadium,” said Mayor Steve MacDougall. “The Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission worked tirelessly to provide an amazing experience at last year’s tournament and have solidified their commitment to bring quality baseball to our community.”

“When building the Lexington County Baseball Stadium, our goal was to utilize this beautiful collegiate baseball park year-round by reaching out and securing event opportunities like this great tournament,” stated LCRAC Executive Director Randy Gibson. “We are excited to host the Big South Conference and showcase Lexington County to visitors from all across the Southeast and the nation through 2019.”

Big South members Charleston Southern and Liberty will play regular-season non-conference games at the venue this spring. The Flames will face UMBC and Kansas State the weekend of Feb. 24-26, while the Buccaneers will match-up against in-state rivals USC Upstate (March 28) and Wofford (April 25) later this spring.

The LCRAC and Lexington County Baseball Stadium are the first-ever true neutral entity to host the Big South Baseball Championship, and enjoyed tremendous local support in 2016. In addition, the Big South Championship game on Saturday, May 27 will be televised live on ESPNU at 3:00pm — the second-straight year the title contest will have a national audience. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament, which is presented by Big South corporate partner Hardee’s, will run May 23-27 and determine the Big South’s automatic bid recipient to the NCAA Championship.

Single-day tickets will be available for $10 and will grant access to all games held that day. Tournament books may be purchased for $50 and will grant access to all games for the duration of the event. Students with valid ID from a Big South member institution will be able to purchase tickets for $5 per day. Available seating areas include field level box, home plate grandstand and general admission. Advanced tickets are on sale at the “Blowfish on Main” Store, 101 East Main Street, Lexington, S.C. For additional ticket information, visit www.bigsouthsports.com, www.blowfishbaseball.com or www.lcrac.com, or call 803-254-3474.

The 2017 Big South Baseball Championship will have 10 games over its first three days, May 23-25, with live television coverage on the Big South Network. Game broadcasts for May 26 (anywhere from 2-4 games as needed) will be shown on ESPN3. The “Winner-Take-All” Championship Game on the final day (Saturday, May 27) will air nationally at 3:00pm on ESPNU.