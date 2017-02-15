Video of the Day: Arizona Baseball does Major League Spoof

Coastal Carolina earned its first national championship after beating Arizona 4-3 in the third game of the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (Photo by Michelle Bishop)
The University of Arizona has put out a spoof of the movie Major League as part of their promotions of their 2017 squad which plays at the former home of the Indians at Hi Corbett Field. You can check out the video below.
College Baseball Daily spends a ton of time working on this great website. We survive on the donations of our readers and users for the hosting of the website and other various expenses. If you can donate a few bucks for the upkeep of the site please click the above PayPal link or email us if you want to pay by other means.