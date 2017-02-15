College Baseball Daily

Video of the Day: Arizona Baseball does Major League Spoof

Coastal Carolina earned its first national championship after beating Arizona 4-3 in the third game of the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (Photo by Michelle Bishop)

The University of Arizona has put out a spoof of the movie Major League as part of their promotions of their 2017 squad which plays at the former home of the Indians at Hi Corbett Field. You can check out the video below.

