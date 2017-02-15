2017 Patriot League Preseason Poll and Team

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Holy Cross ranks atop the 2017 Patriot League Preseason Baseball Poll, as voted on by League head coaches and sports information directors. The Crusaders narrowly finished in front of defending League Champion Navy, while Bucknell also received a first-place vote in the poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

Holy Cross earned 46 points and six first-place votes to finish in front of the Mids 43 points, 5 first-place votes), who defeated the Crusaders two games to one in last season’s Patriot League Championship. Bucknell (30, 1) and Lehigh (30) finished with an identical 30 points to tie for third-place. The Bison and Mountain Hawks were each eliminated in the semifinals of the 2016 Patriot League Baseball Tournament. Army (13), under new Head Coach Jim Foster, was selected fifth, while Lafayette (12) rounds out the preseason poll.

Crusaders’ senior first baseman Anthony Critelli was recognized as the Preseason Player of the Year after driving in a League-leading 41 runs and tying for the League-lead with nine home runs in 2016. The Holmdel, N.J. native also led the League in hits (60) and total bases (104), while finishing among the top-10 in in batting (.267), slugging percentage (.462), on-base percentage (.340), runs (31), and doubles (15).

His teammate, senior right-handed pitcher Brendan King was selected as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year after going 7-2 with a League-leading 2.84 earned run averages (ERA) in 2016. King started 13 games, going 82.1 innings, leading the Patriot League in both categories for Greg DiCenzo’ S Crusaders.

The 12-member Preseason All-League squad features four student-athletes from both Holy Cross and Navy, two from Bucknell and one apiece from Army and Lehigh. Critelli and King are joined by senior relief pitcher Jon Escobar and senior outfielder Bill Schlich. Navy sophomore right-handed pitcher Noah Song, senior catcher Adrian Chinnery, senior shortstop Travis Blue and junior designated hitter Stephen Born represent the Mids. Bucknell senior third baseman Sam Clark and senior outfielder Brett Smith are joined by Army’s senior second baseman Kris Lindner and Lehigh’s senior outfielder Jacen Nalesnick.

The voting for the preseason poll, All-Patriot League Team and major awards was conducted by baseball head coaches and sports information directors, who were not permitted to vote for their own team or student-athletes.

Patriot League Baseball 2017 Preseason Poll

1. Holy Cross, 46 points (6 first place votes)

2. Navy, 43 (5)

3. Bucknell, 30 (1)

– Lehigh, 30

5. Army, 13

6. Lafayette, 12

Patriot League Baseball Preseason Player of the Year: Anthony Critelli, Holy Cross, Sr., 1B

Patriot League Baseball Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Brendan King, Holy Cross, Sr., RHP

2017 Baseball Preseason All-Patriot League Team

SP: Brendan King, Holy Cross, Sr.

SP: Noah Song, Navy, So.

RP: Jon Escobar, Holy Cross, Sr.

C: Adrian Chinnery, Navy, Sr.

1B: Anthony Critelli, Holy Cross, Sr.

2B: Kris Lindner, Army, Sr.

SS: Travis Blue, Navy, Sr.

3B: Sam Clark, Bucknell, Sr.

OF: Brett Smith, Bucknell, Sr.

OF: Bill Schlich, Holy Cross, Sr.

OF: Jacen Nalesnik, Lehigh, Sr.

DH: Stephen Born, Navy, Jr.

Holy Cross (30-27, 14-6): Head Coach Greg DiCenzo has the preseason player and pitcher of the year in Critelli and King, while also returning preseason All-League senior outfielder Bill Schlich, who led the team with a .313 batting average last season. Junior second baseman Cam O’Neil also returns after starting 54 games last season and batting .279, while driving in 33 runs. The Crusaders’ bullpen will be in good hands with preseason All-League senior right-handed pitcher Jon Escobar (2.08 ERA, 35 Ks, 26.0 IP) in addition to senior RHP George Capen, who went 3-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 54.1 innings.

Navy (43-16, 15-5): Head Coach Paul Kostacopoulos and the Mids lose a lot to graduation, but should once again be in the mix for a Patriot League Championship. Preseason All-League sophomore RHP Noah Song returns after a freshman season that saw him go 9-3 with a 2.75 ERA in 75.1 innings. He’ll be joined by senior RHP Kyle Condry (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP) to give the Mids a strong pair of starters. Navy’s pitching staff will throw to preseason All-League senior catcher Adrian Chinnery (.302 BA, 2 HRs, 22 RBIs). Senior shortstop Travis Blue (.261, 1 HR, 40 RBIs) and junior DH/OF Stephen Born (.310 BA, 2 HRs, 38 RBIs), a pair of preseason All-League selections will also be counted on for Navy’s offense.

Bucknell (18-34, 8-12): Head Coach Scott Heather welcomes preseason All-League selections senior outfielder Brett Smith (.343 BA, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, 13 SB) and senior third baseman Sam Clark (.282 BA, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs) back into the fold after making a Patriot League Tournament appearance last season. Senior outfielder Danny Rafferty, a 35th-round draft selection by the Oakland A’s, also returns after hitting .294 with four home runs and 26 RBIs last season. The Bison also have three starters returning with senior LHP Mike Castellani (3-4, 5.34 ERA), junior RHP Connor Van Hoose (1-1, 3.86 ERA) and sophomore RHP Jeff Gottesman (2-5, 4.80 ERA).

Lehigh (25-29, 9-10): Head Coach Sean Leary returns seven starters to the lineup, including preseason All-League junior outfielder Jacen Nalesnick (.333 BA, 7 HRs, 49 RBIs) and 2016 Second Team All-League selections junior third baseman Patrick Donnelly (.299 BA, 4 HRs, 50 RBIs) and junior first baseman Connor Donovan (.272 BA, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs). The Mountain Hawks also return sophomore RHP Mark Washington, who finished among the League-leaders with a 6-1 record and 1.80 ERA in six starts, spanning 45.0 innings. Sophomore left-handed pitchers Peter Moore and Sam Ashey also return for Lehigh’s rotation.

Army West Point (16-32, 6-13): Head Coach Jim Foster begins his tenure in West Point with several starters in place, including preseason All-League senior second baseman Kris Lindner (.315 BA, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 14 stolen bases) and 2016 Second team All-Patriot League junior catcher Joe Rosoff (.314 BA, 16 RBI). Sophomore RHP Daniel Burggraaf returns after going 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA in nine starts (42.0 IP), as does junior lefty Jeremy Mortensen who started 11 games, completing 54.2 innings last season.

Lafayette (14-29, 7-13): Head Coach Joe Kinney returns junior second baseman Stephen Cohen, who hit .327 with 32 RBIs, while starting all 43 games last season. Senior first baseman Alex Woinski (.273 BA, 3 HR, 13 RBIs) and sophomore third baseman Dan Leckie (.288 BA, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs) also return to some punch to a young team that features 12 freshman. Senior RHP Trevor Houck and junior LHP John Cain combined to make 17 starts and pitch 92.2 innings last season.