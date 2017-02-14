2017 ACC Baseball Television Schedule Released

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball broadcast schedule was announced today, and includes 374 games across ESPN and regional networks. The 374 games is the most in league history and more than twice as many as the previous record of 176.

Beginning April 10 with Duke at Miami, ACC baseball will be spotlighted on ESPNU’s ACC Monday three times. Two additional contests will be on ESPNU, including NC State at Boston College at Fenway Park on April 22, while two more games will be on ESPN2.

A total of 18 games will be televised by the league’s regional sports networks, which include Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Florida, Sun Sports, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Midwest, Comcast Sports Net Mid-Atlantic, New England Sports Network (NESN), the YES Network, and Root Sports in Pennsylvania.

The broadcast schedule includes 186 of the 210 games in conference play this year.

The 2017 ACC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 23-28 in Louisville, Kentucky, will be televised in its entirety, with games on Tuesday through Saturday on RSN and Sunday’s championship on ESPN2.

The ACC leads all conferences with eight preseason ranked teams, including six squads that hold top 10 spots.

The ACC baseball broadcast schedule announced today does not include road games against nonconference competition, and additional games may be added at a later date.