2017 Stopper of the Year Watch List

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NCBWA) – Sixty players have been named to the initial Watch List for the 13th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, given to the top relief pitcher In NCAA Division I baseball, members of the association announced Monday.

Virginia Commonwealth’s Sam Donko is the only returner among last year’s five finalists for an award that was captured in 2016 by Miami’s Bryan Garcia. Donko led the nation in saves a season ago with 20, while compiling a 9-2 record to go with a 2.93 ERA and 54 strikeouts for the Rams.

The Pacific-12 Conference had the most representation with nine players finding their names on the watch list. That group is headlined by Oregon State’s Max Engelbrekt, who went 3-3 with 11 saves for the Beavers a season ago. His 11 saves top the list of returning relievers in the conference.

More than a third of the players on this list recorded double-digit saves a season ago and 10 were named to the NCBWA Preseason All-American team. Two of those preseason All-Americans posted sub-1.00 ERA’s a season ago as Baylor’s Troy Montemayor (0.78) and Louisiana’s Dylan Moore (0.91) both notched 14 saves for their respective teams.

In total, 23 conferences are represented on this list with the Southeastern Conference following the Pac-12 with seven representatives. Conference USA and the Big West each had four players on this list.

2017 NCBWA STOPPER OF THE YEAR PRESEASON WATCH LIST Frankie Bartow Miami So. Atlantic Coast Robert Broom Mercer So. Southern Wyatt Burns Samford So. Southern Mike Cassala Jacksonville So. Atlantic Sun Michael Catlin Longwood Jr. Big South Yaya Chentouf Pittsburgh So. Atlantic Coast Zach Cook Winthrop R-Jr. Big South Sam Donko VCU Sr. Atlantic 10 Dylan Drachler Utah Sr. Pac-12 Seth Elledge Dallas Baptist Jr. Missouri Valley Max Engelbrekt Oregon State Sr. Pac-12 Eder Erives Arizona State Sr. Pac-12 Michael Evans James Madison Sr. Colonial Durbin Feltman TCU So. Big 12 David Gerber Creighton Sr. Big East Devin Gould Longwood Sr. Big South Kade Gramier SE Louisiana Jr. Southland Chase Haney Florida State So. Atlantic Coast Colton Hock Stanford Jr. Pac-12 Bobby Holmes Coastal Carolina Jr. Sun Belt Justin Hoyt Jacksonville State Jr. Ohio Valley Logan Hutchinson Kennesaw State Jr. Atlantic Sun Joe Ingle East Carolina Jr. American Athletic Tyler Johnson South Carolina Jr. Southeastern Seth Kinker Ohio State Jr. Big Ten Jack Landwehr Illinois State Sr. Missouri Valley Carter Love College of Charleston Jr. Colonial Athletic Chad Luensmann Nebraska So. Big Ten Erik Martinez California Jr. Pac-12 Evan McMahan Nevada Sr. Mountain West Greg Minier Washington Sr. Pac-12 Troy Montemayor Baylor Jr. Big 12 Dylan Moore Louisiana Jr. Sun Belt Samuel Myers Cal State Northridge Sr. Big West Kyle Nelson UC Santa Barbara Jr. Big West Hunter Newman LSU Sr. Southeastern Connor O’Neil Cal State Northridge Sr. Big West Glenn Otto Rice Jr. Conference USA Patrick Peterson Dartmouth Jr. Ivy League Cameron Ragsdale Florida Atlantic Sr. Conference USA Josh Reagan South Carolina Sr. Southeastern Rickey Ramirez Fresno State Jr. Mountain West Ryan Rigby Mississippi State Jr. Southeastern Chris Rivera Long Beach State So. Big West Jake Roehn Ohio Jr. Mid-American Mike Ruppenthal Vanderbilt Jr. Southeastern Nick Sandlin Southern Miss So. Conference USA Blake Smith Mississippi State Sr. Southeastern Jackson Sowell WKU Sr. Conference USA Erich Stahl Kennesaw State Sr. Atlantic Sun Tyler Starks Stephen F. Austin So. Southland Wil Stokes Ole Miss Jr. Southeastern Stephen Villines Kansas Sr. Big 12 Ryan Walker Washington State Jr. Pac-12 Andrew Wantz UNCG Jr. Southern Brac Warren Oregon Jr. Pac-12 Brad Wegman USC Jr. Pac-12 Zach Wolf Seattle So. Western Athletic Brad Womacks Oral Roberts Sr. Summit League Bryan Young Missouri State Sr. Missouri Valley

Texas hurler J. Brent Cox won the inaugural Stopper of the Year Award in 2005, with Don Czyz of Kansas claiming the honor in 2006 and Luke Prihoda of Sam Houston State winning it in 2007. Georgia’s Joshua Fields topped the field in 2008, San Diego State’s Addison Reed grabbed the honor in 2009 and Texas’ Chance Ruffin earned the honor in 2010. The Longhorns’ Corey Knebel won in 2011, with Southeastern Louisiana’s Stefan Lopez picking up the honor in 2012. UCLA’s David Berg was crowned the winner in 2013, Louisville’s Nick Burdi took home the 2014 honor and Berg became the award’s first two-time winner in 2015. Miami (Fla.)’s Bryan Garcia was honored as the 2016 recipient.

The NCBWA, founded in 1962, presents the Dick Howser Trophy to the nation’s top player. It also selects All-America Teams for all Divisions, a Division I Freshman All-American team, Division I, II and III Players of the Week and Division I, II and III Players of the Year.