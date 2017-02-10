Davidson College’s George Coleman charged in Sexual Assault case

Davidson College’s George “Ward” Coleman was charged with Sexual Battering stemming from a January 15th incident with a fellow student according to a report from the Charlotte Observer. There has been multiple protests held on campus against the school including on Wednesday over 100 students showing up at the baseball team’s practice sitting in silence throughout. Coleman has been suspended did not practice on Wednesday according to a school spokesperson. You can check out the full article by clicking here.

