Pac-12 releases 2017 Preseason Poll

SAN FRANCISCO – In a polling of the Pac-12 baseball coaches, OREGON STATE has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the Conference title this season for the second-straight year. The Beavers finished the 2016 conference season tied for third in the Pac-12. OSU welcome back NCBWA and Baseball America Preseason All-America honoree Nick Madrigal. Madrigal was named the 2016 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and earned spots on both the All-Pac-12 first team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team. The Beavers also return NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America honoree Bryce Fehmel.

Stanford was picked to finish second overall with 89 points and received two first place votes. ARIZONA tallied 78 points in third place. WASHINGTON was picked to finish in fourth place with 76 points and one first place vote. UCLA totaled 54 points to round out the top five.

UTAH finished sixth in the polling, picking up 49 points. ARIZONA STATE finished seventh with 48 points. OREGON finished eighth with 45 points. CALIFORNIA tallied 31 points in ninth place. USC was tabbed to finish in 10th place with 27 points while WASHINGTON STATE totaled 11 points in 11th.

The following are the results of the preseason coaches’ poll. Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, nine points for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.

2017 Pac-12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Oregon State (8) 97 Stanford (2) 89 Arizona 78 Washington (1) 76 UCLA 54 Utah 49 Arizona State 48 Oregon 45 California 31 USC 27 Washington State 11