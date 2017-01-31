Minnesota State’s Adam Ellingson passes away

Mankato, Minn. –- The Minnesota State Department of Athletics mourns the passing of student-athlete Adam Ellingson, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning.



“It is with a heavy heart that Maverick Athletics announces the passing of one of its own, as we are deeply saddened by the loss of Adam Ellingson—a second-year student-athlete in our baseball program,” Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said. “In Adam’s relatively short time on our campus and with our program, he had already made a significant impact and was successful both on the field and in the classroom. Adam modeled the attributes of commitment, passion, and leadership and he will certainly be missed by his teammates and coaches who will honor his memory in moving forward. As an athletic department and University, we extend our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, and all others affected by this tragic loss.”



Ellingson, 20, joined the Minnesota State baseball program after graduating from Rochester (Minn.) Lourdes High School in 2015. He was a three-year letterman as a catcher and pitcher for the Eagles and was also a member of the Lourdes football team that captured a Minnesota state high school AAA championship in 2014.



“We are all deeply saddened by Adam’s loss,” said Minnesota State head coach Matt Magers. “He represented all of the qualities we look for in a Maverick Baseball student-athlete.”

Memorial services are pending.