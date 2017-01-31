2017 NCBWA Preseason Poll

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys as the TCU Horned Frogs top this year’s preseason survey for the second time in NCBWA history.
Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs also were No. 1 prior to the 2011 campaign and will be shooting for their third trip to the NCAA World Series in the last four seasons.
Florida, which was first nationally before the 2012 season, holds down the No. 2 spot among the well represented Southeastern Conference.
Defending NCAA champion Coastal Carolina is No. 11 after winning its first NCAA team title and the first NCAA team championship in Southland Conference history. The Chanticleers, who had some heavy graduation losses after 2016, have moved to the Sun Belt Conference for all sports starting in 2017.
The 2017 poll voters come from among 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from regions throughout the nation. After a preseason Top 35 listing, the remainder of the polls will feature a national Top 30 during the regular season.
Previous No. 1 entries on the preseason NCBWA rankings have been LSU in the 1998, 2001 and 2009 polls, Southern California (1999), Miami (Fla.) (2000), Stanford (2002), Texas (2003, 06, 10), Rice (2004, 07), Cal State Fullerton (2005, 14), Arizona State (2008), North Carolina (2009), TCU (2011, 17), Florida (2012), Arkansas (2013), and Vanderbilt (2015).
The current survey has representation by 10 different conferences among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2016 had 16 different DI conferences rated at least one week. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.
|
|2017 NCBWA DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL (JAN. 31)
|Rk.
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Pvs.
|1.
|TCU
|Big 12
|49-18
|3
|2.
|Florida
|Southeastern
|52-16
|6
|3.
|LSU
|Southeastern
|45-21
|12
|4.
|Florida State
|Atlantic Coast
|41-22
|13
|5.
|South Carolina
|Southeastern
|46-18
|14
|6.
|Vanderbilt
|Southeastern
|43-19
|19
|7.
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|35-19
|–
|8.
|Louisville
|Atlantic Coast
|50-14
|10
|9.
|East Carolina
|American Athletic
|38-23-1
|15
|10.
|N.C. State
|Atlantic Coast
|38-22
|17
|11.
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|55-18
|1
|12.
|North Carolina
|Atlantic Coast
|34-21
|–
|13.
|Clemson
|Atlantic Coast
|44-20
|18
|14.
|Cal State Fullerton
|Big West
|36-23
|29
|15.
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|43-21
|20
|16.
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|49-24
|2
|17.
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|47-20
|5
|18.
|Miami
|Atlantic Coast
|50-14
|8
|19.
|Virginia
|Atlantic Coast
|38-22
|22
|20.
|Texas A&M
|Southeastern
|49-16
|9
|21.
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|43-20-1
|7
|22.
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|43-22
|4
|23.
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|31-23
|–
|24.
|Rice
|Conference USA
|38-24
|26
|25.
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|30-27
|–
|26.
|Washington
|Pac-12
|33-23
|–
|27.
|Ole Miss
|Southeastern
|43-19
|21
|28.
|Long Beach State
|Big West
|38-22
|–
|29.
|Georgia Tech
|Atlantic Coast
|38-25
|30
|30.
|UNC Wilmington
|Colonial
|41-19
|–
|31.
|Dallas Baptist
|Missouri Valley
|44-19
|24
|32.
|Mississippi State
|Southeastern
|44-18-1
|11
|33.
|Tulane
|American Athletic
|41-21
|23
|34.
|Houston
|American Athletic
|36-23
|–
|35..
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|36-23
|–
|Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama State (38-17), Arkansas (26-29), Auburn (23-33), Boston College (35-22), Bryant (47-12), BYU (37-17), Cal Poly (32-25), Florida Atlantic (39-19), Fresno State (36-22), Georgia Southern (36-24), Gonzaga (36-21), High Point (32-24), Houston Baptist (24-29), Kent State (44-14), Liberty (31-28), Lipscomb (31-27), Louisiana Tech (42-20), Michigan (36-21), Missouri (26-30), Nebraska (37-22), New Mexico (39-23), Ohio State (44-20-1), Oregon (29-26), Rhode Island (31-27), Sam Houston State (42-22), San Diego (27-29), South Alabama (42-22), Southeast Missouri State (39-21), Southeastern Louisiana (40-21), Southern California (28-28), Southern Miss (41-20), St. John’s (28-26-1), Texas (25-32), UC Irvine (31-25), UCLA (25-31), UT Arlington (30-28), Utah (26-29), Wake Forest (35-27).
|By conference: Atlantic Coast 8, Southeastern 7, Pac-12 5, American Athletic 3, Big 12 3, Big West 3, Sun Belt 2, Big Ten 1, Colonial 1, Conference USA 1, Missouri Valley 1.
|Records are from the 2016 season; Previous rank is from final 2016 poll
Pingback: College Baseball Kickoff for 2017 at Nationals Arm Race()