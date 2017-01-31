2017 NCBWA Preseason Poll

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys as the TCU Horned Frogs top this year’s preseason survey for the second time in NCBWA history.

Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs also were No. 1 prior to the 2011 campaign and will be shooting for their third trip to the NCAA World Series in the last four seasons.

Florida, which was first nationally before the 2012 season, holds down the No. 2 spot among the well represented Southeastern Conference.

Defending NCAA champion Coastal Carolina is No. 11 after winning its first NCAA team title and the first NCAA team championship in Southland Conference history. The Chanticleers, who had some heavy graduation losses after 2016, have moved to the Sun Belt Conference for all sports starting in 2017.

The 2017 poll voters come from among 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from regions throughout the nation. After a preseason Top 35 listing, the remainder of the polls will feature a national Top 30 during the regular season.

Previous No. 1 entries on the preseason NCBWA rankings have been LSU in the 1998, 2001 and 2009 polls, Southern California (1999), Miami (Fla.) (2000), Stanford (2002), Texas (2003, 06, 10), Rice (2004, 07), Cal State Fullerton (2005, 14), Arizona State (2008), North Carolina (2009), TCU (2011, 17), Florida (2012), Arkansas (2013), and Vanderbilt (2015).

The current survey has representation by 10 different conferences among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2016 had 16 different DI conferences rated at least one week. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

2017 NCBWA DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL (JAN. 31) Rk. School Conference Record Pvs. 1. TCU Big 12 49-18 3 2. Florida Southeastern 52-16 6 3. LSU Southeastern 45-21 12 4. Florida State Atlantic Coast 41-22 13 5. South Carolina Southeastern 46-18 14 6. Vanderbilt Southeastern 43-19 19 7. Oregon State Pac-12 35-19 – 8. Louisville Atlantic Coast 50-14 10 9. East Carolina American Athletic 38-23-1 15 10. N.C. State Atlantic Coast 38-22 17 11. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 55-18 1 12. North Carolina Atlantic Coast 34-21 – 13. Clemson Atlantic Coast 44-20 18 14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 36-23 29 15. Louisiana Sun Belt 43-21 20 16. Arizona Pac-12 49-24 2 17. Texas Tech Big 12 47-20 5 18. Miami Atlantic Coast 50-14 8 19. Virginia Atlantic Coast 38-22 22 20. Texas A&M Southeastern 49-16 9 21. UC Santa Barbara Big West 43-20-1 7 22. Oklahoma State Big 12 43-22 4 23. Stanford Pac-12 31-23 – 24. Rice Conference USA 38-24 26 25. Maryland Big Ten 30-27 – 26. Washington Pac-12 33-23 – 27. Ole Miss Southeastern 43-19 21 28. Long Beach State Big West 38-22 – 29. Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast 38-25 30 30. UNC Wilmington Colonial 41-19 – 31. Dallas Baptist Missouri Valley 44-19 24 32. Mississippi State Southeastern 44-18-1 11 33. Tulane American Athletic 41-21 23 34. Houston American Athletic 36-23 – 35.. Arizona State Pac-12 36-23 – Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama State (38-17), Arkansas (26-29), Auburn (23-33), Boston College (35-22), Bryant (47-12), BYU (37-17), Cal Poly (32-25), Florida Atlantic (39-19), Fresno State (36-22), Georgia Southern (36-24), Gonzaga (36-21), High Point (32-24), Houston Baptist (24-29), Kent State (44-14), Liberty (31-28), Lipscomb (31-27), Louisiana Tech (42-20), Michigan (36-21), Missouri (26-30), Nebraska (37-22), New Mexico (39-23), Ohio State (44-20-1), Oregon (29-26), Rhode Island (31-27), Sam Houston State (42-22), San Diego (27-29), South Alabama (42-22), Southeast Missouri State (39-21), Southeastern Louisiana (40-21), Southern California (28-28), Southern Miss (41-20), St. John’s (28-26-1), Texas (25-32), UC Irvine (31-25), UCLA (25-31), UT Arlington (30-28), Utah (26-29), Wake Forest (35-27). By conference: Atlantic Coast 8, Southeastern 7, Pac-12 5, American Athletic 3, Big 12 3, Big West 3, Sun Belt 2, Big Ten 1, Colonial 1, Conference USA 1, Missouri Valley 1. Records are from the 2016 season; Previous rank is from final 2016 poll