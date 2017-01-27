College Baseball Daily

State of California bans travel to Kansas

The state of California has banned state funded travel to the state of Kansas which means that all state schools from California will not be able to schedule road games in Kansas. This likely will not effect that many schools due to the nature of college baseball where teams from Kansas actually go to California more but this continues the movement from states to ban travel to states with discriminatory practices. You can check out a full article from The Wichita Eagle by clicking here

