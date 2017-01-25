Turf installation begins at Campbell’s Jim Perry Stadium

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Construction continues at Jim Perry Stadium, where the home of the Campbell baseball program is receiving a major facelift.

The steel framework for Jim and Daphne Perry Pavilion has risen above the stadium’s home dugout. The project will supply additional seating while providing new offices for the entire baseball staff, a state-of-the-art locker room and new in-ground dugouts, a viewing deck, and provide a new home for the entire Campbell baseball operation.

The Camels’ home dugout has been in place since late October, and the visiting dugout was completed in December.

Jim Perry Stadium, also serving as the home of the Buies Creek Astros for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, is also receiving a new synthetic turf playing surface, provided by the Astros organization. Crews began removing the old playing surface on December 5, and the first panels of grass were laid out Wednesday (January 25).

The new turf field is being installed by ProGrass Turf, a leader in the synthetic turf industry. ProGrass Turf created the ProGrass HR Baseball 5-tool synthetic turf system by using a 2 inch pile height and three different infill mixtures. Together, these create a turf playing surface that replicates a natural baseball field’s look and playability.

The fiber, working with the infill combinations, truly controls the speed of the ball off the bat and eliminates bad bounces. It’s the baseball turf system to beat; providing durability, performance, aesthetics and feel – all in one system.

Additionally, new padding on the outfield walls of Jim Perry Stadium was installed in November.

Previously known as Taylor Field, the venue dates back to the 1940s and Campbell’s junior college baseball days.

Following the 2012 season, the field was renamed for Jim Perry, who played baseball and basketball for Campbell from 1956 to 1959. Perry pitched in Major League Baseball for 17 seasons, earning the 1970 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Renovations for the facility began in 2011. Upgrades included a new entrance gate and ticket booth, restroom and concession facility, and exterior wrought iron fencing, as well as improved exterior landscaping.

On Nov. 12, 2012, Campbell announced it would rename the facility in honor of Jim Perry and carry out further renovations that include a new press box and a grandstand that spans dugout to dugout.

Since 2012, the Camels own three 40 win seasons, 189 total wins, eight All-America selections, five Academic All-Americans, 10 professional contracts, two Major League Baseball players and 28 all-conference picks.

The Camels will open the 2017 season on February 17, hosting Northern Kentucky at Jim Perry Stadium.

Photo Gallery