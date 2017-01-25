2017 ACC Baseball Preseason Poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Florida State has been selected as the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball preseason favorite in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches, while North Carolina was picked as the favorite in the Coastal Division.

The Seminoles were picked by 10 coaches as the team to beat in the conference. Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, and NC State also had one vote for overall conference champion.

Florida State led the way in the Atlantic Division with 93 points, followed by Louisville (79), Clemson (66), NC State (64), Wake Forest (38), and Boston College and Notre Dame (26). The Seminoles were selected as division favorite by 10 coaches, while Louisville (2), Clemson and NC State (1) also picked up first place votes.

Six coaches picked North Carolina to win the Coastal Division, with Virginia (4), Miami (3), and Georgia Tech (1) also had first place votes. The Tar Heels picked up 86 points, ahead of Virginia (84), Miami (77), Georgia Tech (59), Duke (40), Virginia Tech (26), and Pitt (20).

Last year, 10 ACC teams earned bids to the NCAA Championship to tie the record for most bids from a conference in tournament history. Four league teams reached the Super Regionals, with Miami advancing to the College World Series to mark the 11thstraight year that at least one ACC team has reached Omaha.

Eight different ACC teams have been ranked in the four national polls that have been announced so far, including six that have earned spots in the Top 10. The ACC has had the most ranked teams of any conference in the polls from Collegiate Baseball, and Baseball America.

All 14 ACC teams open the 2017 season with nonconference games on Friday, Feb. 17. The 2017 ACC Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 23-28 at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

2017 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Overall Champion

Florida State (10)

Clemson (1)

Louisville (1)

North Carolina (1)

NC State (1)

Atlantic Division

Florida State (10) – 93 Louisville (2) – 79 Clemson (1) – 66 NC State (1) – 64 Wake Forest – 38 Boston College – 26 Notre Dame – 26

Coastal Division

North Carolina (6) – 86 Virginia (4) – 84 Miami (3) – 77 Georgia Tech (1) – 59 Duke – 40 Virginia Tech – 26 Pitt – 20