Towson releases 2017 Schedule

TOWSON, Md. – Games against Maryland, Virginia, East Carolina and Cal State Northridge highlight the 2017 Towson University baseball schedule that was released Thursday.

The Tigers open the season on the road as they travel to face Cal State Northridge Feb. 24-26. The series will be the only games Towson plays during February.

Towson opens its home schedule the following weekend as they welcome Wagner (March 3-5) to Schuerholz Park. The Tigers will also host a weekend series with Norfolk State (March 11-12) and a midweek game against Coppin State (March 29) during the month of March.

The Tigers will spend spring break on the road as they travel for a two-game midweek series at Virginia (March 21-22) before heading to take on East Carolina March 24-26. The Cavaliers and Pirates met in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional in 2016.

Towson opens Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play at home against Northeastern March 31-April 2. The Tigers will also have home CAA series against Elon (April 14-16), William & Mary (April 28-30) and defending champion UNCW (May 18-20)

The Tigers will be on the road for conference play at Hofstra (April 7-9), College of Charleston (April 21-23), James Madison (May 5-7) and Delaware (May 12-14).

Towson will take on Maryland in the annual College Cup on May 3. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

The Tigers finished the 2016 season with a record of 20-35 and a 10-14 mark in CAA play.

2017 Towson Baseball Schedule