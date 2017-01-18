Hofstra releases 2017 Schedule

Hempstead, NY – A season-opening seven game road trip to Louisiana, which includes a meeting with perennial national power Louisiana, as well as a three-game series at Charleston Southern and a four-game set at Troy highlight the 2017 Hofstra University Baseball schedule, which was released today by Head Coach John Russo. Hofstra will play five teams that advanced to the NCAA Regionals in 2016.

“I am really excited about our 2017 schedule,” said Russo. “That opening trip features some pretty challenging opponents and I know we are looking forward to playing against LSU at historic Alex Box Stadium. Then we follow that up with trips to Charleston Southern and Troy, which will really get us prepared for the start of the conference season. To say that I cannot wait until opening day would be an understatement.”

Hofstra will get things started with three games in Hammond, Louisiana. The Pride will open the season with a neutral site contest against the Racers of Murray State on February 17 followed by a meeting with host Southeastern Louisiana on February 18. Murray State won 27 games in 2016, while the Lions were NCAA Regional participants last season. Hofstra will conclude the set with a February 19 matchup against Louisiana Lafayette, which advanced to the NCAA Regional finals in 2016.

The Pride will then travel to Baton Rouge for a February 22 meeting with 2016 NCAA Super Regional participant and six-time National Champion Louisiana State. The Tigers are ranked second in the nation heading into the 2017 season. Hofstra will conclude the Louisiana swing with an appearance in The Mardi Gras Invitational: Beads And Baseball on the Bayou Presented by the Bayou Lafourche Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at Nicholls State. The Pride takes on Nicholls State in the opening game on February 23 and follows that with games against Southern and Grambling.

The first weekend in March will see the Pride travel to Charleston Southern for three games before returning to Long Island for their home opener on March 8 against NYIT. Hofstra will then head to Troy, Alabama, for a four-game series against the Trojans from March 10-12.

Hofstra’s non-conference home schedule includes games against Fairleigh Dickinson (March 15), Sacred Hearts (March 17), Albany (March 18), Manhattan (March 28), St. John’s (April 1), 2016 NCAA Regional participant Fairfield (April 11), Saint Peter’s (April 25) and Fordham (May 2). Non-conference road games include Fordham (March 19), NYIT (March 21), St. John’s (March 31 and April 2), Monmouth (April 4) and Manhattan (April 18).

In Colonial Athletic Association play, Hofstra will host Towson (April 7-9), 2016 NCAA Regional participant UNCW (April 21-23), Elon (May 5-7) and defending CAA champion and NCAA Regional participant William & Mary (May 19-20). The Pride plays at Charleston (March 24-26), Delaware (April 14-16), Northeastern (April 28-30) and James Madison (May 12-14).

The Colonial Athletic Association Championship will take place in Wilmngton, North Carolina, from May 24-27 with the winner receiving an automatic berth to NCAA Regionals.

2017 Hofstra Baseball Schedule