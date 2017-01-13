Texas A&M Corpus Christi releases 2017 Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The 2017 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball schedule has been officially released and includes the return of the Texas Longhorns to the Coastal Bend.

The slate includes 27 home games, featuring seven matchups with 2016 College World Series participants and six games against power five opponents.

The Islanders open the season on February 17 against Bradley at Chapman Field. The Blue and Green will play South Texas Showdown rival UTRGV five times in 2017, playing a home and home in the midweek along with a road series in Edinburg.

HOME HIGHLIGHTS

• Texas visits Whataburger Field on March 28, the third time the Longhorns have come to Corpus Christi.

• The 2017 slate kicks off with an 11-game homestand. The three-week long homestand features the Kleberg Bank College Classic as well as a home series versus UT Arlington.

• UTSA makes an early-season trip to the Island on February 28.

KLEBERG BANK COLLEGE CLASSIC

The Kleberg Bank College Classic boasts a stacked lineup in 2017. The three-day event features Missouri, Illinois and Houston.

The Islanders will face Mizzou twice, once at Chapman Field on Thursday night before toeing the rubber against the SEC Tigers in Saturday’s feature matchup at Whataburger Field.

Illinois and Houston will both be making their first appearance at the classic. The Cougars reached the American Athletic Conference championship game before falling to UCONN in 2016. The Illini finished 28-23 and are two years removed from a Big Ten title.

Tickets for the Kleberg Bank College Classic will go on sale Wednesday, February 1, through the Corpus Christi Hooks ticket office.

SOUTHLAND SLATE

• The Islanders open the 10-series Southland schedule with a visit to defending champion Sam Houston State.

• A&M-Corpus Christi hosts Northwestern State on March 24-26 in the Southland home opener.

• Also due in Corpus Christi are Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian.

IN STATE GIANTS

The Islanders will once again visit a pair of Lone Star powers as the Blue and Green returns to Disch-Falk Field to face Texas on March 8. A&M-Corpus Christi has won two straight in Austin.

On April 25, the Islanders travel to College Station to face perennial power Texas A&M.

2017 Texas A&M Corpus Christi Schedule