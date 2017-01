Georgia Baseball has started to use new technology with communicating with their catchers with an ear piece for communication from the coaching staff into the catcher. I find this interesting but against the spirit of the game. There is no “cut-off” switch like in the NFL which has a similar situation but is shut off with 15 seconds left in the play clock. You can check out the video below of it.

