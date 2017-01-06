American Athletic Conference Baseball CBS Sports Network Schedule Announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Athletic Conference has announced that CBS Sports Network will again televise seven conference-controlled baseball games in the 2017 season.

The 2017 schedule, part of The American’s multi-year agreement with CBS Sports Network, includes five regular-season games as well as the first two games of the American Athletic Conference Championship. The five regular-season dates include three conference matchups and two key nonconference games.

Coverage on CBS Sports Network begins April 25 with a nonconference game between Tulane and LSU in New Orleans as the Green Wave, which won The American’s regular-season title and advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Oxford Regional in 2016, looks for its third straight win against the Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

The following day will feature another in-state nonconference rivalry as East Carolina hosts North Carolina State. The Pirates, who won the NCAA Charlottesville Regional and finished one victory shy of a College World Series appearance in 2016, are ranked No. 13 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

The CBS Sports Network schedule also includes an April 30 matchup from Greenville, North Carolina, between Tulane and East Carolina, a May 13 conference matchup between Houston and Tulane in New Orleans, along with the regular-season finale on May 20 as UCF hosts USF in Orlando, Florida.

CBS Sports Network also will carry both games from the first day of competition at the American Athletic Conference Championship in Clearwater, Florida. The May 23 doubleheader will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the tournament at 3 p.m. ET, while the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds play at7 p.m.

The American Athletic Conference enjoyed another banner year in 2016 with three NCAA tournament teams (East Carolina, Tulane, UConn) and 18 players who were chosen in the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

CBS Sports Network is available across the country through local cable, video and telco providers and via satellite on DIRECTV Channel 221 and DISH Network Channel 158. For more information, including a full programming schedule and how to get CBS Sports Network, go towww.cbssportsnetwork.com.

American Athletic Conference Baseball on CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, April 25 LSU at Tulane 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 North Carolina State at East Carolina 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30 Tulane at East Carolina * 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Houston at Tulane * 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 USF at UCF * 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 American Athletic Conference Championship Game 1 3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Championship Game 2 7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference game

All times Eastern