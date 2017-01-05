2017 CBD Season Preview: Big East

We continue our countdown to the start of the 2017 season today with a brief rundown of the Big East Conference. Last season, Xavier got hot at the end of the year sweeping through the Big East Tournament before surprising Vanderbilt in the first game of the Nashville Regional which ended up putting the Musketeers into the Regional Final where they were eliminated by UC Santa Barbara.

Butler (14-40, 4-14 Big East)

Key Losses

Zach Barnes (2-4, 4.02 ERA)

Chris Marras (.251 BA, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

Top Returnees

Michael Hartsnagel (.319 BA, 16 RBI)

Tyler Houston (.308 BA, HR, 28 RBI)

Jeff Schank (2-7, 3.16 ERA)

Creighton (38-17, 13-5 Big East)

Key Losses

Daniel Woodrow (.343 BA, HR, 22 RBI, 32-39 SB)

Nicky Lopez (.306 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)

John Oltman (1-0, 1.78 ERA)

Top Returnees

David Gerber (4-3, 1.50 ERA, 11 saves)

Jeff Albrecht (7-1, 2.39 ERA)

Georgetown (25-29, 8-10 Big East)

Key Losses

David Ellingson (2-4, 3.29 ERA)

Matt Smith (3-6, 4.52 ERA)

Top Returnees

Michael DeRenzi (.332 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI)

Jake Kuzbel (.293 BA, 2 HR, 27 RBI)

Joseph Bialkowski (.270 BA, 3 HR, 31 RBI)

St. John’s (28-26-1, 9-9 Big East)

Key Loss

Thomas Hackimer (7-3, 1.17 ERA, 8 saves)

Top Returnees

Michael Donadio (.315 BA, 3 HR, 31 RBI)

Jesse Berardi (.298 BA, 5 HR, 40 RBI)

Ryan McAuliffe (5-2, 4.32 ERA, 15 starts)

Seton Hall (38-20, 10-8 Big East)

Key Losses

Zack Weigel (.333 BA, HR, 33 RBI)

Derek Jenkins (.299 BA, HR, 35 RBI)

Top Returnees

Mike Alescio (.310 BA, 27 RBI)

Shane McCarthy (6-4, 2.38 ERA)

Cullen Dana (7-2, 2.75 ERA)

Villanova (20-32, 5-13 Big East)

Key Losses

Kagan Richardson (2-7, 4.75)

Max Beermann (.262 BA, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Top Returnees

Todd Czinege (.307 BA, 6 HR, 36 RBI)

Donovan May (.287 BA, 29 RBI)

Hunter Schryver (6-4, 2.64 ERA)

Xavier (32-30, 14-4 Big East)

Key Losses

Daniel Rizzie (.317 BA, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

David Morton (.260 BA, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

Top Returnees

Chris Givin (.293 BA, 2 HR, 16 RBI)

Joe Gellenbeck (.285 BA, 13 HR, 51 RBI)

Garrett Schilling (4-3, 14 saves, 1.91 ERA)

Projected Standings

1. Xavier

2. Seton Hall

3. St. John’s

4. Creighton

5. Villanova

6. Butler

7. Georgetown