2017 CBD Season Preview: Atlantic Sun

The Stetson Hatters picked up the automatic bid in 2016 from the Atlantic Sun Conference after a magical run to make the NCAA Tournament with a victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the conference title games. The Hatters enter the upcoming season under a new head coach in Steve Trimper who takes over from legendary Stetson head coach Pete Dunn. Here is a brief rundown of the squads entering the 2017 season.
Florida Gulf Coast (27-32, 9-12)
Key Losses
Jake Noll (.367 BA, 12 HR, 61 RBI)
Tyler Selesky (.317 BA, 12 HR, 54 RBI)
Key Returnees
Jake Smith (.376 BA, HR, 19 RBI)
Mario Leon (4-4, 5.12 ERA)
Jacksonville (33-22, 14-7)
Key Losses
Austin Hays (.350 BA, 16 HR, 42 RBI, 15 SB)
JJ Gould (.332 BA, 9 HR, 37 RBI
Key Returnees
Mike Schappell (5-2, SV, 2.34 ERA)
Seth Dewitt (.303 BA, HR, 16 RBI)
Kennesaw State (29-24, 17-4 Atlantic Sun)
Key Losses
Richard Lovelady (4-3, 2.96 ERA)
Brennan Morgan (.319 BA, 6 HR, 39 RBI)
Key Returnees
Austin Upshaw (.344 BA, 7 HR, 36 RBI)
Jeremy Howell (.285 BA, 2 HR, 34 RBI)
Logan Hutchinson (6-1, 3.14 ERA)
Lipscomb (31-27, 12-9)
Key Losses
Adam Lee (.311 BA, 7 HR. 64 RBI)
Cody Glenn (2-3, 6.14 ERA)
Key Returnees
Lee Solomon (.370 BA, 4 HR, 50 RBI)
Zeke Dodson (.314 BA, 2 HR, 44 RBI)
Brady Puckett (9-2, 2.93 ERA)
Jeffrey Passantino (6-5, 3.40 ERA)
NJIT (17-36, 2-18)
Key Losses
None
Key Returnees
Evan Pietronico (.304 BA, 4 HR, 44 RBI)
Justin Chin (2-1, 4.24 ERA)
North Florida (39-19, 15-6)
Key Losses
Keith Skinner (.382 BA, 2 HR, 40 RBI
Corbin Olmstead (.359 BA, 12 HR, 59 RBI)
Bryan Baker (6-4, 2.27 ERA)
Key Returnees
Austin Drury (6-1, 4.02 ERA)
Tyler Dupont (3-2, 5.30 ERA)
USC Upstate (22-30, 5-15)
Key Losses
Cody Brittain (.343 BA, 5 HR, 36 RBI)
James Fowlkes (.328 BA, 10 HR, 28 RBI)
Tyler Jackson (4-3, 4.10 ERA)
Key Returnees
Devon Ortiz (.352 BA, HR, 18 RBI)
Blake Whitney (0-4, 5.87 ERA)
Stetson (29-31, 9-12)
Key Losses
John Fussell (.341 BA, 4 HR, 32 RBI)
Vince Vizcaino (.286 BA, 4 HR, 26 RBI)
Key Returnees
Kirk Sidwell (.308 BA, HR, 23 RBI)
Brooks Wilson (5-6, 2.90 ERA)
Projected Standings
- Kennesaw State
- Jacksonville
- Stetson
- North Florida
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Lipscomb
- USC-Upstate
- NJIT