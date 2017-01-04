2017 CBD Season Preview: Atlantic Sun

The Stetson Hatters picked up the automatic bid in 2016 from the Atlantic Sun Conference after a magical run to make the NCAA Tournament with a victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the conference title games. The Hatters enter the upcoming season under a new head coach in Steve Trimper who takes over from legendary Stetson head coach Pete Dunn. Here is a brief rundown of the squads entering the 2017 season.

Florida Gulf Coast (27-32, 9-12)

Key Losses

Jake Noll (.367 BA, 12 HR, 61 RBI)

Tyler Selesky (.317 BA, 12 HR, 54 RBI)

Key Returnees

Jake Smith (.376 BA, HR, 19 RBI)

Mario Leon (4-4, 5.12 ERA)

Jacksonville (33-22, 14-7)

Key Losses

Austin Hays (.350 BA, 16 HR, 42 RBI, 15 SB)

JJ Gould (.332 BA, 9 HR, 37 RBI

Key Returnees

Mike Schappell (5-2, SV, 2.34 ERA)

Seth Dewitt (.303 BA, HR, 16 RBI)



Kennesaw State (29-24, 17-4 Atlantic Sun)

Key Losses

Richard Lovelady (4-3, 2.96 ERA)

Brennan Morgan (.319 BA, 6 HR, 39 RBI)

Key Returnees

Austin Upshaw (.344 BA, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Jeremy Howell (.285 BA, 2 HR, 34 RBI)

Logan Hutchinson (6-1, 3.14 ERA)



Lipscomb (31-27, 12-9)

Key Losses

Adam Lee (.311 BA, 7 HR. 64 RBI)

Cody Glenn (2-3, 6.14 ERA)

Key Returnees

Lee Solomon (.370 BA, 4 HR, 50 RBI)

Zeke Dodson (.314 BA, 2 HR, 44 RBI)

Brady Puckett (9-2, 2.93 ERA)

Jeffrey Passantino (6-5, 3.40 ERA)

NJIT (17-36, 2-18)

Key Losses

None

Key Returnees

Evan Pietronico (.304 BA, 4 HR, 44 RBI)

Justin Chin (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

North Florida (39-19, 15-6)

Key Losses

Keith Skinner (.382 BA, 2 HR, 40 RBI

Corbin Olmstead (.359 BA, 12 HR, 59 RBI)

Bryan Baker (6-4, 2.27 ERA)

Key Returnees

Austin Drury (6-1, 4.02 ERA)

Tyler Dupont (3-2, 5.30 ERA)

USC Upstate (22-30, 5-15)

Key Losses

Cody Brittain (.343 BA, 5 HR, 36 RBI)

James Fowlkes (.328 BA, 10 HR, 28 RBI)

Tyler Jackson (4-3, 4.10 ERA)

Key Returnees

Devon Ortiz (.352 BA, HR, 18 RBI)

Blake Whitney (0-4, 5.87 ERA)



Stetson (29-31, 9-12)

Key Losses

John Fussell (.341 BA, 4 HR, 32 RBI)

Vince Vizcaino (.286 BA, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Key Returnees

Kirk Sidwell (.308 BA, HR, 23 RBI)

Brooks Wilson (5-6, 2.90 ERA)

Projected Standings

Kennesaw State Jacksonville Stetson North Florida Florida Gulf Coast Lipscomb USC-Upstate NJIT