2017 CBD Season Preview: America East

2017 Season Preview, America East, CBD Column
The 2016 America East Tournament was won by Binghamton University with a fantastic run through the field going a perfect 3-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats were not able to get a win in the NCAA Tourney but were competitive losing games tight games to Texas A&M (4-2) and Minnesota (8-5) to end their season. Here is a brief rundown of every team heading into the 2017 season.

Albany (23-30 Overall, 9-14 America East)

Key Losses

Brandon Ryan (5-4, 3.86 ERA)

Ryan Stinar (5-2, 4.87 ERA)

Key Returnees

Matt Hinchy (.349 BA, 34 RBI)

Kyle Sacks (.311 BA, 2 HR, 30 RBI)

Dominic Savino (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 9 saves)

Binghamton (30-25 Overall, 19-5 America East)

Key Losses

Reed Gamache (.366 BA, 7 HR, 46 RBI)

Mike Bunal (8-4, 3.51 ERA)

Key Returnees

Eddie Posavec (.319 BA, 26 RBI)

Jake Cryts (7-4, 5.22 ERA)

Hartford (37-18 Overall, 14-9 America East)

Key Losses
Aaron Wilson (.349 BA, 20 SB)
Kyle Gauthier (5-2, 2.76 ERA)

Key Returnees
David MacKinnon (.392 BA, 4 HR, 34 RBI)
Erik Ostberg (.340 BA, 2 HR, 47 RBI)
David Drouin (3-2, 3.06 ERA)

Maine (20-35 Overall, 12-20 America East)

Key Losses
Logan Fullmer (4-2, 2.55 ERA, 3 saves)
Kevin Stypulkowski (.247 BA, 6 HR, 23 RBI)

Key Returnees
Danny Casals (.310 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI)
John Arel (2-9, 3.94 ERA)
Connor Johnson (4-4, 4.10 ERA)

Maryland Baltimore County (28-23 Overall, 13-10 America East)

Key Losses
Kevin LaChance (.373 BA, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
Conrad Wozniak (6-3, 3.32 ERA)
Anthony Gatto (.361 BA, 4 HR, 24 RBI)

Key Returnees

Hunter Dolshun (.345 BA, 13 HR, 47 RBI)
Andrew Casali (..296 BA, HR, 27 RBI)

Stony Brook

Key Losses
Chad Lee (6-4, 1.97 ERA)
Tyler Honahan (5-6, 5.25 ERA)

Key Returnees
Andrew Gazzola (.304 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)
Casey Baker (.314 BA, 31 RBI)
Bret Clarke (6-2, 2.19 ERA)

UMass Lowell

Key Losses
Joe Consolmagno (.277 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)
Brendan Long (2-1, 1.93 ERA)

Key Returnees
Steve Passatempo (.270 BA, 11 HR, 46 RBI)
Ben Prada (.252 BA, 16 RBI)

Projected Standings

  1. Hartford
  2. Stony Brook
  3. Binghamton
  4. Maine
  5. UMBC
  6. Albany
  7. UMass-Lowell

Projected Player of the Year: David MacKinnon (Hartford)

Projected Pitcher of the Year: John Arel (Maine)

