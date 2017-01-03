2017 CBD Season Preview: America East

The 2016 America East Tournament was won by Binghamton University with a fantastic run through the field going a perfect 3-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats were not able to get a win in the NCAA Tourney but were competitive losing games tight games to Texas A&M (4-2) and Minnesota (8-5) to end their season. Here is a brief rundown of every team heading into the 2017 season.

Albany (23-30 Overall, 9-14 America East)

Key Losses

Brandon Ryan (5-4, 3.86 ERA)

Ryan Stinar (5-2, 4.87 ERA)

Key Returnees

Matt Hinchy (.349 BA, 34 RBI)

Kyle Sacks (.311 BA, 2 HR, 30 RBI)

Dominic Savino (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 9 saves)

Binghamton (30-25 Overall, 19-5 America East)

Key Losses

Reed Gamache (.366 BA, 7 HR, 46 RBI)

Mike Bunal (8-4, 3.51 ERA)

Key Returnees

Eddie Posavec (.319 BA, 26 RBI)

Jake Cryts (7-4, 5.22 ERA)

Hartford (37-18 Overall, 14-9 America East)

Key Losses

Aaron Wilson (.349 BA, 20 SB)

Kyle Gauthier (5-2, 2.76 ERA)

Key Returnees

David MacKinnon (.392 BA, 4 HR, 34 RBI)

Erik Ostberg (.340 BA, 2 HR, 47 RBI)

David Drouin (3-2, 3.06 ERA)

Maine (20-35 Overall, 12-20 America East)

Key Losses

Logan Fullmer (4-2, 2.55 ERA, 3 saves)

Kevin Stypulkowski (.247 BA, 6 HR, 23 RBI)

Key Returnees

Danny Casals (.310 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI)

John Arel (2-9, 3.94 ERA)

Connor Johnson (4-4, 4.10 ERA)



Maryland Baltimore County (28-23 Overall, 13-10 America East)

Key Losses

Kevin LaChance (.373 BA, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Conrad Wozniak (6-3, 3.32 ERA)

Anthony Gatto (.361 BA, 4 HR, 24 RBI)

Key Returnees

Hunter Dolshun (.345 BA, 13 HR, 47 RBI)

Andrew Casali (..296 BA, HR, 27 RBI)

Stony Brook

Key Losses

Chad Lee (6-4, 1.97 ERA)

Tyler Honahan (5-6, 5.25 ERA)

Key Returnees

Andrew Gazzola (.304 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)

Casey Baker (.314 BA, 31 RBI)

Bret Clarke (6-2, 2.19 ERA)

UMass Lowell

Key Losses

Joe Consolmagno (.277 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)

Brendan Long (2-1, 1.93 ERA)

Key Returnees

Steve Passatempo (.270 BA, 11 HR, 46 RBI)

Ben Prada (.252 BA, 16 RBI)

Projected Standings

Hartford Stony Brook Binghamton Maine UMBC Albany UMass-Lowell

Projected Player of the Year: David MacKinnon (Hartford)

Projected Pitcher of the Year: John Arel (Maine)