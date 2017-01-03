2017 CBD Season Preview: America East

The 2016 America East Tournament was won by Binghamton University with a fantastic run through the field going a perfect 3-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats were not able to get a win in the NCAA Tourney but were competitive losing games tight games to Texas A&M (4-2) and Minnesota (8-5) to end their season. Here is a brief rundown of every team heading into the 2017 season.
Albany (23-30 Overall, 9-14 America East)
Key Losses
Brandon Ryan (5-4, 3.86 ERA)
Ryan Stinar (5-2, 4.87 ERA)
Key Returnees
Matt Hinchy (.349 BA, 34 RBI)
Kyle Sacks (.311 BA, 2 HR, 30 RBI)
Dominic Savino (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 9 saves)
Binghamton (30-25 Overall, 19-5 America East)
Key Losses
Reed Gamache (.366 BA, 7 HR, 46 RBI)
Mike Bunal (8-4, 3.51 ERA)
Key Returnees
Eddie Posavec (.319 BA, 26 RBI)
Jake Cryts (7-4, 5.22 ERA)
Hartford (37-18 Overall, 14-9 America East)
Key Losses
Aaron Wilson (.349 BA, 20 SB)
Kyle Gauthier (5-2, 2.76 ERA)
Key Returnees
David MacKinnon (.392 BA, 4 HR, 34 RBI)
Erik Ostberg (.340 BA, 2 HR, 47 RBI)
David Drouin (3-2, 3.06 ERA)
Maine (20-35 Overall, 12-20 America East)
Key Losses
Logan Fullmer (4-2, 2.55 ERA, 3 saves)
Kevin Stypulkowski (.247 BA, 6 HR, 23 RBI)
Key Returnees
Danny Casals (.310 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI)
John Arel (2-9, 3.94 ERA)
Connor Johnson (4-4, 4.10 ERA)
Maryland Baltimore County (28-23 Overall, 13-10 America East)
Key Losses
Kevin LaChance (.373 BA, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
Conrad Wozniak (6-3, 3.32 ERA)
Anthony Gatto (.361 BA, 4 HR, 24 RBI)
Key Returnees
Hunter Dolshun (.345 BA, 13 HR, 47 RBI)
Andrew Casali (..296 BA, HR, 27 RBI)
Stony Brook
Key Losses
Chad Lee (6-4, 1.97 ERA)
Tyler Honahan (5-6, 5.25 ERA)
Key Returnees
Andrew Gazzola (.304 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)
Casey Baker (.314 BA, 31 RBI)
Bret Clarke (6-2, 2.19 ERA)
UMass Lowell
Key Losses
Joe Consolmagno (.277 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI)
Brendan Long (2-1, 1.93 ERA)
Key Returnees
Steve Passatempo (.270 BA, 11 HR, 46 RBI)
Ben Prada (.252 BA, 16 RBI)
Projected Standings
- Hartford
- Stony Brook
- Binghamton
- Maine
- UMBC
- Albany
- UMass-Lowell
Projected Player of the Year: David MacKinnon (Hartford)
Projected Pitcher of the Year: John Arel (Maine)