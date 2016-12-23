2017 Collegiate Baseball Division 3 Preseason Top 40 Poll

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has put together their 2017 Division 3 Top 40 Preseason Poll. Leading the poll is Cortland State with Keystone College coming in seconds. Rounding out the top five are Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Roche, and Birmingham Southern. You can check out the rest of the top 40 below.
|Rank
|Team (2016 Final Record)
|Points
|1.
|Cortland St., NY (43-8)
|274
|2.
|Keystone, PA (40-11)
|272
|3.
|Wisconsin-La Crosse (39-10)
|270
|4.
|La Roche, PA (43-12)
|267
|5.
|Birmingham-Southern, AL (39-13)
|265
|6.
|Emory, GA (34-12)
|264
|7.
|Ramapo, NJ (35-12)
|262
|8.
|Randolph-Macon, VA (35-8-1)
|259
|9.
|St. John Fisher, NY (39-13)
|258
|10.
|Texas Lutheran (26-15)
|255
|11.
|Trinity, TX (44-7)
|253
|12.
|Washington-St. Louis, MO (33-18)
|250
|13.
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (34-17)
|248
|14.
|Oswego St., NY (35-11)
|245
|15.
|Kean, NJ (30-18)
|243
|16.
|College of New Jersey (32-12)
|240
|17.
|Tufts, MA (35-8)
|239
|18.
|Texas-Tyler (32-19)
|237
|19.
|Wooster, OH (37-13)
|235
|20.
|California Lutheran (31-13)
|232
|21.
|Occidental, CA (32-10)
|230
|22.
|Concordia-Chicago, IL (34-13)
|228
|23.
|Adrian, MI (30-12)
|225
|24.
|Marietta, OH (28-17)
|222
|25.
|Southern Maine (29-13)
|219
|26.
|Wartburg, IA (34-13)
|216
|27.
|North Central, IL (31-12)
|214
|28.
|Whitworth, WA (30-13)
|211
|29.
|Saint John’s, MN (32-14)
|209
|30.
|Salisbury, MD (26-12)
|206
|31.
|Wheaton, MA (31-13)
|204
|32.
|Susquehanna, PA (33-16)
|201
|33.
|Buena Vista, IA (33-11)
|199
|34.
|Luther, IA (34-14)
|196
|35.
|Shenandoah, VA (35-12)
|193
|36.
|Misericordia, PA (34-13)
|192
|37.
|Rose-Hulman, IN (32-13)
|189
|38.
|Pacific Lutheran, WA (29-19)
|187
|39.
|UMass-Boston (30-16)
|184
|40.
|Johns Hopkins, MD (28-15-2)
|182
Also Receiving Votes: Frostburg St. (MD), St. Scholastica (MN), Case Western Reserve (OH), Otterbein (OH), Redlands (CA), Augustana (IL), Haverford (PA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA), Suffolk (MA), Grinnell (IA), Thomas More (KY), Wesleyan (CT), Saint Joseph’s (ME), Ohio Wesleyan, Endicott (MA), Castleton (VT), Methodist (NC), Rowan (NJ), Concordia-St. Paul (MN), Kalamazoo (MI), Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ), Amherst (MA), Beloit (WI), Monmouth (IL), Carthage (WI), Ithaca (NY), Alvernia (PA), Coe (IA), Concordia (TX), Mary Washington (VA), Rensselaer (NY), Pomona-Pitzer (CA).