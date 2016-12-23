2017 Collegiate Baseball Division 3 Preseason Top 40 Poll

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has put together their 2017 Division 3 Top 40 Preseason Poll. Leading the poll is Cortland State with Keystone College coming in seconds. Rounding out the top five are Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Roche, and Birmingham Southern. You can check out the rest of the top 40 below.

Rank Team (2016 Final Record) Points 1. Cortland St., NY (43-8) 274 2. Keystone, PA (40-11) 272 3. Wisconsin-La Crosse (39-10) 270 4. La Roche, PA (43-12) 267 5. Birmingham-Southern, AL (39-13) 265 6. Emory, GA (34-12) 264 7. Ramapo, NJ (35-12) 262 8. Randolph-Macon, VA (35-8-1) 259 9. St. John Fisher, NY (39-13) 258 10. Texas Lutheran (26-15) 255 11. Trinity, TX (44-7) 253 12. Washington-St. Louis, MO (33-18) 250 13. Wisconsin-Whitewater (34-17) 248 14. Oswego St., NY (35-11) 245 15. Kean, NJ (30-18) 243 16. College of New Jersey (32-12) 240 17. Tufts, MA (35-8) 239 18. Texas-Tyler (32-19) 237 19. Wooster, OH (37-13) 235 20. California Lutheran (31-13) 232 21. Occidental, CA (32-10) 230 22. Concordia-Chicago, IL (34-13) 228 23. Adrian, MI (30-12) 225 24. Marietta, OH (28-17) 222 25. Southern Maine (29-13) 219 26. Wartburg, IA (34-13) 216 27. North Central, IL (31-12) 214 28. Whitworth, WA (30-13) 211 29. Saint John’s, MN (32-14) 209 30. Salisbury, MD (26-12) 206 31. Wheaton, MA (31-13) 204 32. Susquehanna, PA (33-16) 201 33. Buena Vista, IA (33-11) 199 34. Luther, IA (34-14) 196 35. Shenandoah, VA (35-12) 193 36. Misericordia, PA (34-13) 192 37. Rose-Hulman, IN (32-13) 189 38. Pacific Lutheran, WA (29-19) 187 39. UMass-Boston (30-16) 184 40. Johns Hopkins, MD (28-15-2) 182



Also Receiving Votes: Frostburg St. (MD), St. Scholastica (MN), Case Western Reserve (OH), Otterbein (OH), Redlands (CA), Augustana (IL), Haverford (PA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA), Suffolk (MA), Grinnell (IA), Thomas More (KY), Wesleyan (CT), Saint Joseph’s (ME), Ohio Wesleyan, Endicott (MA), Castleton (VT), Methodist (NC), Rowan (NJ), Concordia-St. Paul (MN), Kalamazoo (MI), Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ), Amherst (MA), Beloit (WI), Monmouth (IL), Carthage (WI), Ithaca (NY), Alvernia (PA), Coe (IA), Concordia (TX), Mary Washington (VA), Rensselaer (NY), Pomona-Pitzer (CA).