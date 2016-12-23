College Baseball Daily

2017 Collegiate Baseball Division 3 Preseason Top 40 Poll

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has put together their 2017 Division 3 Top 40 Preseason Poll. Leading the poll is Cortland State with Keystone College coming in seconds. Rounding out the top five are Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Roche, and Birmingham Southern. You can check out the rest of the top 40 below. 

Rank Team (2016 Final Record) Points
  1. Cortland St., NY (43-8) 274
  2. Keystone, PA (40-11) 272
  3. Wisconsin-La Crosse (39-10) 270
  4. La Roche, PA (43-12) 267
  5. Birmingham-Southern, AL (39-13) 265
  6. Emory, GA (34-12) 264
  7. Ramapo, NJ (35-12) 262
  8. Randolph-Macon, VA (35-8-1) 259
  9. St. John Fisher, NY (39-13) 258
10. Texas Lutheran (26-15) 255
11. Trinity, TX (44-7) 253
12. Washington-St. Louis, MO (33-18) 250
13. Wisconsin-Whitewater (34-17) 248
14. Oswego St., NY (35-11) 245
15. Kean, NJ  (30-18) 243
16. College of New Jersey (32-12) 240
17. Tufts, MA (35-8) 239
18. Texas-Tyler (32-19) 237
19. Wooster, OH (37-13) 235
20. California Lutheran (31-13) 232
21. Occidental, CA (32-10) 230
22. Concordia-Chicago, IL (34-13) 228
23. Adrian, MI (30-12) 225
24. Marietta, OH (28-17) 222
25. Southern Maine (29-13) 219
26. Wartburg, IA (34-13) 216
27. North Central, IL (31-12) 214
28. Whitworth, WA (30-13) 211
29. Saint John’s, MN (32-14) 209
30. Salisbury, MD (26-12) 206
31. Wheaton, MA (31-13) 204
32. Susquehanna, PA (33-16) 201
33. Buena Vista, IA (33-11) 199
34. Luther, IA (34-14) 196
35. Shenandoah, VA (35-12) 193
36. Misericordia, PA (34-13) 192
37. Rose-Hulman, IN (32-13) 189
38. Pacific Lutheran, WA (29-19) 187
39. UMass-Boston (30-16) 184
40. Johns Hopkins, MD (28-15-2) 182


Also Receiving Votes: Frostburg St. (MD), St. Scholastica (MN), Case Western Reserve (OH), Otterbein (OH), Redlands (CA), Augustana (IL), Haverford (PA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA), Suffolk (MA), Grinnell (IA), Thomas More (KY), Wesleyan (CT), Saint Joseph’s (ME), Ohio Wesleyan, Endicott (MA), Castleton (VT), Methodist (NC), Rowan (NJ), Concordia-St. Paul (MN), Kalamazoo (MI), Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ), Amherst (MA), Beloit (WI), Monmouth (IL), Carthage (WI), Ithaca (NY), Alvernia (PA), Coe (IA), Concordia (TX), Mary Washington (VA), Rensselaer (NY), Pomona-Pitzer (CA).

