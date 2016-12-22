Jackson State releases 2017 Schedule

JACKSON, Miss. – Head Coach Omar Johnson and the Jackson State University baseball team have released the 2017 baseball schedule. The upcoming season holds 47 regular season games and features six home series.

Tiger baseball action will begin on Friday, Feb. 17 when JSU takes on Morehead State. The two teams will compete in a four-game series to conclude on Sunday, Feb. 19 with a double header on Saturday.

After a three-day break, JSU will travel to the University of New Orleans on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for their first road game of the season.

After last year’s success, Jackson State has continued its partnership with the MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss. into the 2017 season. The Tigers will play two home matches at the park hosting the first game of the series versus conference champion runner-up Texas Southern and eastern division foe Alcorn State.

The Texas Southern three-game series begins on Friday, Feb. 24 in Biloxi, Miss. with the final two games being played at Robert “Bob” Brady Field, JSU’s home.

Jackson State will seek another Eastern Division as they take on Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley. Jackson State will play a home series and an away series against each division team for a total of six games against each opponent. The Tigers will also split locations with conference team member Southern University in a two-game match-u-.

Outside of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Tigers will also face the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Le Moyne Owen, Tougaloo, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida A&M, Chicago State, and Nicholls State.

This year’s SWAC Championship Tournament is schedule to take place in New Orleans, La., May 17-21.

2017 Jackson State Schedule