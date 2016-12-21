College Baseball Daily

2017 College Baseball Newspaper Division 2 Top 40 Announced

College Baseball Newspaper has released their 2017 Division 2 Preseason Poll which is led by defending national champion Nova Southeastern. Long time power Tampa comes in second while Central Missouri, Southern New Hampshire, and Millersville round out the top five. You can check out the rest of the poll below. 

Rank Team (2016 Final Record) Points
  1. Nova Southeastern (44-16) 629
  2. Tampa (41-10) 626
  3. Central Missouri (43-15) 622
  4. Southern New Hampshire (50-7) 619
  5. Millersville (53-7) 616
  6. Cal. Poly Pomona (42-19) 612
  7. Franklin Pierce (48-9) 610
  8. Angelo St. (39-22) 607
  9. Mercyhurst (43-14) 605
10. S.C. Aiken (40-18) 601
11. St. Edward’s (46-12) 600
12. Colorado Mesa (43-13) 597
13. Indianapolis (38-21) 593
14. California Baptist (42-13) 590
15. Dixie St. (40-14) 587
16. Minnesota St. (36-18) 585
17. St. Cloud St. (43-10) 582
18. Belmont Abbey (39-16-1) 579
19. West Florida (36-17) 575
20. Florida Southern (32-17) 573
21. Catawba (34-21) 570
22. Quincy (39-18) 568
23. Southern Indiana (38-21) 565
24. U.C. San Diego (31-21) 562
25. Grand Valley St. (36-18-1) 559
26. West Georgia (42-16) 556
27. North Georgia (32-20) 552
28. Lander (44-16) 548
29. Ashland (33-22) 545
30. Emporia St. (39-19) 543
31. Arkansas-Monticello (40-16) 539
32. West Chester (37-14) 535
33. Mount Olive (33-21) 531
34. West Alabama (36-15) 528
35. Missouri S&T (39-16) 526
36. St. Thomas Aquinas (37-17) 524
37. Chico St. (35-22) 520
38. Seton Hill (40-18) 518
39. Lubbock Christian (37-19) 515
40. Point Loma Nazarene (32-16) 513


Receiving Votes: Missouri-St. Louis, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary’s (TX), East Stroudsburg, Delta St., N.C. Pembroke, Colorado-Pueblo, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Washburn, Augustana, Alabama-Huntsville, Lynn, Valdosta St., Oklahoma Baptist, Lee, Shepherd, Southern Arkansas, Minnesota-Duluth, Lenoir-Rhyne, Azusa Pacific, Carson-Newman, Northwest Nazarene, Western Oregon, Sonoma St., Cal. St. Monterey Bay, Flagler, Rockhurst, Drury, Trevecca Nazarene, Lewis, Missouri Western St., Henderson St., Nebraska-Kearney, Florida Tech., Slippery Rock, West Virginia St., Shippensburg, California (PA), North Greenville, Erskine, Tusculum, Columbus St., Felician, Molloy, Merrimack, Bridgeport, LeMoyne, Stonehill, Pace, West Texas A&M, Colorado School of Mines.

