2017 College Baseball Newspaper Division 2 Top 40 Announced

College Baseball Newspaper has released their 2017 Division 2 Preseason Poll which is led by defending national champion Nova Southeastern. Long time power Tampa comes in second while Central Missouri, Southern New Hampshire, and Millersville round out the top five. You can check out the rest of the poll below.

Rank Team (2016 Final Record) Points 1. Nova Southeastern (44-16) 629 2. Tampa (41-10) 626 3. Central Missouri (43-15) 622 4. Southern New Hampshire (50-7) 619 5. Millersville (53-7) 616 6. Cal. Poly Pomona (42-19) 612 7. Franklin Pierce (48-9) 610 8. Angelo St. (39-22) 607 9. Mercyhurst (43-14) 605 10. S.C. Aiken (40-18) 601 11. St. Edward’s (46-12) 600 12. Colorado Mesa (43-13) 597 13. Indianapolis (38-21) 593 14. California Baptist (42-13) 590 15. Dixie St. (40-14) 587 16. Minnesota St. (36-18) 585 17. St. Cloud St. (43-10) 582 18. Belmont Abbey (39-16-1) 579 19. West Florida (36-17) 575 20. Florida Southern (32-17) 573 21. Catawba (34-21) 570 22. Quincy (39-18) 568 23. Southern Indiana (38-21) 565 24. U.C. San Diego (31-21) 562 25. Grand Valley St. (36-18-1) 559 26. West Georgia (42-16) 556 27. North Georgia (32-20) 552 28. Lander (44-16) 548 29. Ashland (33-22) 545 30. Emporia St. (39-19) 543 31. Arkansas-Monticello (40-16) 539 32. West Chester (37-14) 535 33. Mount Olive (33-21) 531 34. West Alabama (36-15) 528 35. Missouri S&T (39-16) 526 36. St. Thomas Aquinas (37-17) 524 37. Chico St. (35-22) 520 38. Seton Hill (40-18) 518 39. Lubbock Christian (37-19) 515 40. Point Loma Nazarene (32-16) 513



Receiving Votes: Missouri-St. Louis, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary’s (TX), East Stroudsburg, Delta St., N.C. Pembroke, Colorado-Pueblo, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Washburn, Augustana, Alabama-Huntsville, Lynn, Valdosta St., Oklahoma Baptist, Lee, Shepherd, Southern Arkansas, Minnesota-Duluth, Lenoir-Rhyne, Azusa Pacific, Carson-Newman, Northwest Nazarene, Western Oregon, Sonoma St., Cal. St. Monterey Bay, Flagler, Rockhurst, Drury, Trevecca Nazarene, Lewis, Missouri Western St., Henderson St., Nebraska-Kearney, Florida Tech., Slippery Rock, West Virginia St., Shippensburg, California (PA), North Greenville, Erskine, Tusculum, Columbus St., Felician, Molloy, Merrimack, Bridgeport, LeMoyne, Stonehill, Pace, West Texas A&M, Colorado School of Mines.