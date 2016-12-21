2017 College Baseball Newspaper Division 2 Top 40 Announced

College Baseball Newspaper has released their 2017 Division 2 Preseason Poll which is led by defending national champion Nova Southeastern. Long time power Tampa comes in second while Central Missouri, Southern New Hampshire, and Millersville round out the top five. You can check out the rest of the poll below.
|Rank
|Team (2016 Final Record)
|Points
|1.
|Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|629
|2.
|Tampa (41-10)
|626
|3.
|Central Missouri (43-15)
|622
|4.
|Southern New Hampshire (50-7)
|619
|5.
|Millersville (53-7)
|616
|6.
|Cal. Poly Pomona (42-19)
|612
|7.
|Franklin Pierce (48-9)
|610
|8.
|Angelo St. (39-22)
|607
|9.
|Mercyhurst (43-14)
|605
|10.
|S.C. Aiken (40-18)
|601
|11.
|St. Edward’s (46-12)
|600
|12.
|Colorado Mesa (43-13)
|597
|13.
|Indianapolis (38-21)
|593
|14.
|California Baptist (42-13)
|590
|15.
|Dixie St. (40-14)
|587
|16.
|Minnesota St. (36-18)
|585
|17.
|St. Cloud St. (43-10)
|582
|18.
|Belmont Abbey (39-16-1)
|579
|19.
|West Florida (36-17)
|575
|20.
|Florida Southern (32-17)
|573
|21.
|Catawba (34-21)
|570
|22.
|Quincy (39-18)
|568
|23.
|Southern Indiana (38-21)
|565
|24.
|U.C. San Diego (31-21)
|562
|25.
|Grand Valley St. (36-18-1)
|559
|26.
|West Georgia (42-16)
|556
|27.
|North Georgia (32-20)
|552
|28.
|Lander (44-16)
|548
|29.
|Ashland (33-22)
|545
|30.
|Emporia St. (39-19)
|543
|31.
|Arkansas-Monticello (40-16)
|539
|32.
|West Chester (37-14)
|535
|33.
|Mount Olive (33-21)
|531
|34.
|West Alabama (36-15)
|528
|35.
|Missouri S&T (39-16)
|526
|36.
|St. Thomas Aquinas (37-17)
|524
|37.
|Chico St. (35-22)
|520
|38.
|Seton Hill (40-18)
|518
|39.
|Lubbock Christian (37-19)
|515
|40.
|Point Loma Nazarene (32-16)
|513
Receiving Votes: Missouri-St. Louis, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary’s (TX), East Stroudsburg, Delta St., N.C. Pembroke, Colorado-Pueblo, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Washburn, Augustana, Alabama-Huntsville, Lynn, Valdosta St., Oklahoma Baptist, Lee, Shepherd, Southern Arkansas, Minnesota-Duluth, Lenoir-Rhyne, Azusa Pacific, Carson-Newman, Northwest Nazarene, Western Oregon, Sonoma St., Cal. St. Monterey Bay, Flagler, Rockhurst, Drury, Trevecca Nazarene, Lewis, Missouri Western St., Henderson St., Nebraska-Kearney, Florida Tech., Slippery Rock, West Virginia St., Shippensburg, California (PA), North Greenville, Erskine, Tusculum, Columbus St., Felician, Molloy, Merrimack, Bridgeport, LeMoyne, Stonehill, Pace, West Texas A&M, Colorado School of Mines.