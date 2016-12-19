College Baseball Daily

Nova Southeastern player killed in Car Accident

Division 2
Sophomore Nova Southeastern player Dallas Perez was killed in a car accident on early Sunday morning. Perez was a sophomore finance major and a member of the 2016 National Championship squad this past season. You can check out a full video report from NBC Miami below.

