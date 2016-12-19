Collegiate Baseball Newspaper names 2017 Preseason All-Americans

The 2017 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.

The first team All-Americans feature three starting pitchers who struck out over 100 batters each last season. RHP Alex Faedo of Florida led all first teamers with 133 strikeouts. He is expected to be a high first round pick in the MLB Draft next June.

Multi-position athlete Brendan McKay of Louisville is projected as the Player of The Year by Collegiate Baseball in 2017. He struck out 128 batters last season while posting a 12-4 record with a 2.30 ERA. As a batter, he hit .333 with 19 doubles, 6 homers and 41 RBI.

The first team closers include Sam Donko of Virginia Commonwealth and Glenn Otto of Rice. The duo combined to post 28 saves and a 12-4 record.

On offense, C Nick Feight of N.C. Wilmington put up stunning numbers as he belted 21 homers, 24 doubles and recorded 91 RBI while Vanderbilt OF Jeren Kendall had the most stolen bases of first teamers with 28.

For complete stats of all 2017 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans, CLICK HERE.

The Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans for 2017 include:

FIRST TEAM

RHP Andrew Beckwith (Coastal Carolina)

RHP Alex Faedo (Florida)

RHP Alex Lange (Louisiana St.)

RHP Kyle Wright (Vanderbilt)

RHP Brian Howard (Texas Christian)

Relief Sam Donko (Virginia Commonwealth)

Relief Glenn Otto (Rice)

C Nick Feight (N.C. Wilmington)

1B Dylan Busby (Florida St.)

2B Collin Thacker (Gardner-Webb)

3B Carl Stajduhar (New Mexico)

SS Taylor Walls (Florida St.)

OF Seth Beer (Clemson)

OF Jeren Kendall (Vanderbilt)

OF Kevin Strohschein (Tennessee Tech.)

DH Luken Baker (Texas Christian)

UT Brendan McKay (Louisville)

SECOND TEAM

RHP Darren McCaughan (Long Beach St.)

LHP Eli Kraus (Kent St.)

RHP Bryce Fehmel (Oregon St.)

LHP Tyler Wilson (Rhode Island)

RHP James Karinchak (Bryant)

LHP Pat Krall (Clemson)

LHP Seth Romero (Houston)

RHP Brady Puckett (Lipscomb)

RHP Clarke Schmidt (South Carolina)

RHP Colton Eastman (Cal. St. Fullerton)

RHP Corbin Burnes (St. Mary’s)

RHP J.B. Bukauskas (North Carolina)

LHP Michael Mediavilla (Miami, Fla.)

RHP Jesse Lepore (Miami, Fla.)

RHP Tyler Buffett (Oklahoma St.)

Relief Dylan Moore (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Relief Durbin Feltman (Texas Christian)

Relief Troy Montemayor (Baylor)

C Evan Skoug (Texas Christian)

C Hagen Owenby (East Tennessee St.)

C J.J. Schwarz (Florida)

1B Evan White (Kentucky)

1B Pavin Smith (Virginia)

2B Clayton Daniel (Jacksonville St.)

3B Jake Burger (Missouri St.)

SS Kramer Robertson (Louisiana St.)

OF Keston Hiura (U.C. Irvine)

OF Tyler Jones (Air Force)

OF Stuart Fairchild (Wake Forest)

UT Adam Haseley (Virginia)

THIRD TEAM

RHP Tanner Houck (Missouri)

RHP Jayson Rose (Utah)

RHP Tristan Beck (Stanford)

RHP Davis Martin (Texas Tech.)

RHP B.J. Butler (Ball St.)

LHP Ricky Tyler Thomas (Fresno St.)

RHP Alex Cunningham (Coastal Carolina)

RHP Brigham Hill (Texas A&M)

RHP Kade McClure (Louisville)

LHP Evan Krucznski (East Carolina)

Relief Kyle Nelson (U.C. Santa Barbara)

Relief Josh Reagan (South Carolina)

Relief Cameron Ragsdale (Florida Atlantic)

Relief Seth Elledge (Dallas Baptist)

C Deon Stafford, Jr. (St. Joseph’s)

C Daulton Varsho (Wisconsin-Milwaukee)

1B Joe Davis (Houston)

1B Ross Haffey (Miami, Ohio)

1B Colton Shaver (Brigham Young)

1B K.J. Harrison (Oregon St.)

2B Brett Netzer (N.C. Charlotte)

2B Trey Hair (Evansville)

2B Cullen Large (William & Mary)

3B Jeffrey Bohling (Gonzaga)

3B Elliott Barzilli (Texas Christian)

3B Colby Bortles (Mississippi)

SS Clay Fisher (U.C. Santa Barbara)

SS Dalton Guthrie (Florida)

SS John Ruiz (Miami, Fla.)

OF Kel Johnson (Georgia Tech.)

OF Jordan Glover (Delaware)

OF Brent Rooker (Mississippi St.)

OF Bryson Bowman (Western Carolina)

UT Luis Gonzalez (New Mexico)